Fans Notice Touching Detail Included in ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Surprise Proposal

“Teen Mom 3” alum Mackenzie McKee revealed she and Khesanio Hall plan to wed.

On May 29, McKee took to Instagram to let her fans know about her engagement. The post featured several pictures of Hall and McKee’s proposal, which took place on a beach.

In the caption of the post, McKee expressed excitement to marry Hall.

“I can not believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth! My best friend. I love you so much @khezzii,” said McKee.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to shower the couple with congratulations.

“HHHH, you deserve all these great milestones! Congratulations girlfriend. I am so dang happy for you! He really seems perfect for you in so many ways & you seem really good together & you are so happy! THRIVING!!!” wrote a commenter.

A few commenters also noticed that Hall brought a picture of McKee’s late mother, Angie Douthit, to their proposal. As fans are aware, Douthit, who had cancer, died in 2019.

“Your mom being part of it (the picture) just shows how much detail and thought he put into this. I’m sooo happy to see you finally happy and loved genuinely Congratulations 🍾,” wrote a commenter.

“The picture of your mom in the background brought tears to my eyes…. Congratulations beautiful! ❤️,” add a different person.

“The fact that he remembered your mother is amazing😍. She sent him to you ❤️,” shared another.

Hall also took to the post’s comments section and thanked McKee’s Instagram followers for their well-wishes.

“I love you @mackenziemckee ❤️😘 Thanks for all the kind words everyone, we appreciate it. 🙌🏾,” commented Hall.

Khesanio Hall Included a Picture of His Now-Fiancee’s Late Mother During Their Anniversary

This is not the first time that Hall has included a picture of McKee’s mother during a celebration of their relationship. On January 20, 2024, McKee shared two pictures taken during her and Hall’s first anniversary dinner on Instagram. The first photo featured a framed picture of Douthit surrounded by a lit candle and a piece of chocolate cake.

“One year anniversary, and he made sure my mom was there. #blessed,” read the caption of McKee’s Instagram post.

Mackenzie McKee Opened up About Her Ex-Husband

McKee discussed her dynamic with her ex-husband, Josh McKee, the father of her children, Broncs, Jaxie, and Gannon, in a May 30 People magazine interview. The mother of three, who divorced her ex-husband in 2022, stated they do not currently “co-parent.”

“Maybe years down the road, Josh will meet a good woman and become more involved,” said the MTV personality.

The Florida resident clarified that her children have a relationship with their father, who lives in Oklahoma. She shared that her sons and daughter will be with their father during their summer break.

“I don’t have my kids in the summer, so they leave tomorrow. That’s still kind of new to me. I don’t know what I’m going to do with all that quietness,” said McKee. “There will definitely be less chaos. I don’t know what [Khesanio] and I have planned. It’s a little depressing because a three-day kid-free break is nice, but not eight weeks. It’s hard.”