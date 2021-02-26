Mackenzie Shares Cryptic Quote Amid Maci Bookout Feud

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards shared a cryptic quote amid her ongoing feud with Maci Bookout. It started with Mackenzie calling Maci a “petty b****” on Tuesday’s Teen Mom OG, and then Maci clapped back online. She didn’t mention Mackenzie or ex Ryan Edwards by name, but most fans assumed she was talking about them. Mackenzie conjured the same type of ambiguity when she posted a quote without any explanation.

“Don’t entertain negative energy,” the message said. “Some situations will test your patience and try to make you overreact, overthink and respond to things that don’t deserve your life force. Your attention is your power. Don’t feed what doesn’t add value to your life. Conserve your energy.”

Why Mackenzie & Ryan Blasted Maci

I really wanted to post some "petty b*tch" (and hilarious) comments, but I'll wait until they can tell me the definition of "petty" without googling it and reading it aloud. 🎤 — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) February 24, 2021

During the episode where Mackenzie, 24, bashed Maci, 29, Ryan seemed to hint for the second time that fighting for a relationship with his 12-year-old Bentley wasn’t worth the drama with his ex. The name-calling started because Bentley set “boundaries” with Ryan and hadn’t seen him for some time when he was invited to his half-brother’s second birthday party at his dad’s house.

Although Bentley wanted to be there for his brother, he wasn’t ready to make the “jump” to see his dad at his home. However, he agreed to go to the party if it was held at his grandparents.

Jen Edwards has been working as the communicator between Maci and Ryan, and Ryan didn’t exactly believe everything his mother was telling him about the situation.

“She doesn’t want to make Maci mad in fear of Bentley not being able to come over. I mean, I know she wants to see Bentley but there comes a point in time where you can only take so much,” Ryan told his wife. “Mom’s reasoning was that the cameras were going to be around and he wasn’t going to feel comfortable but I think that’s mom covering for Maci.”

Ryan finished the segment by calling Maci a “spiteful, evil b****.”

Bentley Said Ryan Didn’t Pay Attention to Him at the Party

Bentley ultimately attended Jagger’s second birthday party. MTV cameras weren’t allowed, but home footage of the event showed Bentley mostly hanging out with his grandparents, Jen and Larry.

“There was no interaction… with me and Daddy,” he told his stepfather, Taylor McKinney. “We didn’t really talk much.”

Ryan showed up to his son’s birthday party 30 minutes late and said “hey” to Bentley when he got there but “that was it.” He didn’t feel uncomfortable because he “wasn’t really around” his father. “After Jagger opened his presents he went in his room.”

Maci was confused about Ryan not spending time with everyone at the party. “Nobody at the party says, ‘Hey, Ryan, get up,'” she asked.

Maci could tell Taylor was angry about the way the party went down, but Bentley said it wasn’t about him. “I mean, it wasn’t really about me, it’s Jagger,” he told his parents.

They both commended him. “You are correct, son, you are correct,” Maci said. “Remember, you can’t control all the situations but you can always be a good big brother,” Taylor reminded him.

