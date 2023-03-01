Fans Flood Mackenzie Standifer With Comments After Filing for Divorce From Ryan Edwards

“Teen Mom” fans offered their support to Mackenzie Standifer after it was confirmed she was leaving her husband of six years, Ryan Edwards. The mother-of-three filed for divorce on February 27, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup the following day.

The discussion about the divorce filing went down on Reddit, where hundreds of fans flooded Standifer with comments. “Hell yeah! She could go all the way! Congratulations on step one, Mack!” an original poster wrote on the “Teen Mom” forum after the news broke. By March 1, it was the most popular thread on the subreddit, garnering more than 1,100 upvotes and more than 475 comments.

“I’m so glad she’s getting away from his toxic a** hopefully she gets primary custody,” one person wrote.

“A friendly reminder that Mack was a young dumb-a** when she and Ryan got together, and it takes an average of 7 attempts before finally leaving a toxic partner for good,” a second person penned. “She’s learning a very big painful lesson right now and I will only wish nothing but the best for her and her children.”

“Good for her! I hope she follows through with it and doesn’t get lured back in by Ryan’s lovebombing (which I’m pretty sure he’s going to try at some point if he hasn’t already),” a third said.

Standifer, 26, and Edwards, 35, have been married since 2017. They welcomed two children together, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella. Standifer has a child from another relationship, Hudson, whom she welcomed with her first husband, Zachary Stephens.

Edwards also has a child from another relationship, 14-year-old Bentley, whom he welcomed with “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout in 2008. Edwards and Bookout appeared on the first season of “16 and Pregnant,” where they were briefly engaged, but Bookout ended their relationship after her fiance failed to meet her expectations. They both went on to appear on “Teen Mom,” but Edwards — along with Standifer — was fired by MTV in 2021.

Standifer Was Granted Temporary Custody, Us Weekly Reports

A Tennessee court granted Standifer a restraining order against Edwards and temporary custody of their two children, Us Weekly reported, citing court documents.

There are two active warrants for Edwards’ arrest as of February 23, according to The Sun, who confirmed with a Tennessee court. Police accused Edwards of stalking and violating an order of protection, per The Sun.

Edwards was first arrested on February 10. He was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, after police discovered he had an active warrant issued by the Chattanooga police, per a press release shared by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Standifer filed a protection order against Edwards on February 9, according to The Sun, who obtained court documents.

The former “Teen Mom” star described an incident on January 15 in a petition for the courts.

“Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could,” she said in the petition, according to The Sun. “Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

She talked about another incident from January 24.

“[He] came into bedroom where I was laying down. Pretending like he’s going to punch my face. Breaks bed with me in it. Getting in my face yelling,” she said in the same petition, according to the publication. “I went to get kids and leave. He wouldn’t let me leave. Threw me down in living room. Threw menthol nicotine in my eyes.”