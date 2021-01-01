Mackenzie Edwards Gives ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Update on Husband

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer used to be tight-lipped when it came to speaking out on social media, but she had something to say when someone inquired about her husband Ryan Edwards. Mackenzie revealed why she doesn’t share pictures of her husband on social media–and it isn’t because there are any problems in their marriage. The mother-of-three revealed she doesn’t share photos of Ryan on her personal account because people don’t have anything nice to say about him.

“Why is Ryan never in your stories? I never see him or hear him in the background” one person wrote on December 30 while Mackenzie, 24, was promoting a new product. “Lol y’all got some mean lil comments anytime he is lmao,” she wrote back.

Fans largely agreed with Mackenzie’s clap back, while some people acknowledged it was a sad reality. “That’s a shame because I think Ryan has really grown as a father and he often gets a bad wrap and people won’t let him move on from his mistakes,” one netizen answered. “I guess they al forget that Everyone of us have made mistakes too.”

“I think you guys are Spreading awareness sharing his story!” another person added. “He’s not a bad person just because he’s been through some tough times.”

Ryan’s Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Maci Bookout Is Still Strained

It’s been more than a decade since they were together, but Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, 29, and Ryan, 32, are still struggling when it comes to co-parenting their 12-year-old son, Bentley, according to a new interview given by Ryan’s dad, Larry.

Larry has been a prominent feature on Teen Mom OG, where he’s tried to guide Ryan in the right direction and help him raise Bentley. While speaking exclusively with The Sun, Larry was dubious Maci and Ryan would be able to make amends in the near future.

“After everything that’s happened, I just don’t believe that’s going to be possible for a long time,” Larry told the publication. “Would I say never? Absolutely not. Would I say currently, or in a year or two? I don’t think so. I don’t believe that’s going to be possible. I would not say it’s impossible, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

Larry said it was possible for Maci and Ryan to finally makeup, reasoning Bentley was the “special” connection that everyone shared in common.

Mackenzie Is Continuing On Focusing on Herself

Mackenzie surprised fans over the summer when she showed off a slimmer figure and has continued to keep up with her weight loss. After returning to Instagram after a brief social media hiatus, Mackenzie has become an ambassador for products like Essentia water and Bombay Hair.

“What is your ‘why’? Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you keep going when you want to quit? Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in? We all have to answer these questions. It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things,” she wrote in an August post. “My ‘why’ is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That’s my ‘why.'”

READ NEXT: Ryan Edwards Dad Gives Update on Maci Bookout Feud