Mackenzie Standifer Speaks out After Ryan Edwards Banned From Seeing Their Kids

Former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Standfier shared a vague post via Instagram Stories on March 15, the day after her husband, Ryan Edwards, had his day in court.

Standfier, 26, didn’t directly address the court’s ruling or her divorce filing in her social media statement but instead posted an inspirational religious quote. Standifer was granted temporary custody of their children — 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella — and Edwards is not allowed to come near Standifer or remove the kids from her custody, per The Sun, which cited the divorce filing.

“There is not one day in your life that God does not already know about,” the messages said. “There are no shocks or surprises. He is not worried about your today or tomorrow and He has already forgiven your past. He walks with you and gives your the grace for all the days to come – whatever they hold.”

In an update the following day, Standifer posted a TikTok of Nicholas Cage and Pedro Pascal from a scene in 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The clip starts out with Cage looking confused. The first caption says, “My friends hearing about a new crisis I have going on every week of my life.”

The video then cuts to Pascal, who is smiling. The second caption says, “Me: Don’t worry about it. Something will be wrong next week.”

Standifer Claimed Edwards Was ‘Violent’ In Front of Their Children: Report

According to divorce documents obtained by The Sun on March 16 — which were originally filed on February 27 — Standifer was worried about her kids’ safety, claiming Edwards became “became violent with her in front of the parties’ minor children,” 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella. Edwards has been temporarily banned from seeing the kids while they work out an agreement, The Sun wrote, citing the divorce filing.

“In light of Defendant’s criminal and threatening behavior, criminal history and substance abuse, Plaintiff is afraid for the safety and well-being of the children in his presence,” the divorce filing says, per The Sun. “For these reasons, the Defendant’s parenting time should be suspended until further Order of the Court.”

Standifer filed for a protection order against Edwards on February 8 and accused Edwards of domestic violence, according to The Sun, which cited court records.

“Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could,” she claimed in the filing, per The Sun. “Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

Edwards — a metal fabricator from Tenessee — was ordered to go to rehab in Austin, Texas, for at least 45 days after he pleaded guilty to harassment, according to court documents reviewed by Heavy. The judge dismissed three charges –possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stalking — against Edwards as part of a plea deal and was placed on probation, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Edwards, 35, avoided jail time by getting a suspended 11-month 29-day sentence, but he was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with his estranged wife, except to talk about their two children, court documents said. Edwards was also ordered to not post about Standifer on social media, according to legal documents.

Edwards and Stanfider have been married since 2017.

Edwards started out on MTV during the first season of “16 and Pregnant,” where he welcomed his first child — 14-year-old Bentley — with his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout.

Standifer and Edwards went on to star in “Teen Mom OG” until they were fired in 2021. He returned for one episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in 2023, which was filmed before his arrests on February 10 and March 1.

Edwards is slated to appear in front of the judge for a second time on April 20 for a status update, according to court records.

Edwards’ Judge Told Him To Not ‘Mess This Up’

Judge Gary Starnes, who ruled in Edwards’ case, told the former “Teen Mom” star to be careful.

“Don’t mess this up,” Starnes told him, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press. “I will not hesitate to revoke your probation.”

Starnes warned Edwards not to “contact” Standifer. “No social media relating to this victim… You’re all over the news. Everything you say or do on there is going to be published, OK?” he said, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The judge suggested Edwards should spend more time in rehab than the mandated time. “Forty-five days is not going to do anything but detox you… You need to stay down there between six months to a year,” he continues, per The Chattanooga Times Free Press. “You’ve been struggling with this a long time.”

Edwards Was Working on Rebuilding His Relationship With Bentley

Before his arrests, Edwards told Bookout that he wanted to improve the strained relationship with his son. He has been absent from a lot of Bentley’s life, but he told life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — who hosted the retreat on season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” — that he wanted to change that.

“I mean there was a lot of times I wasn’t there just to see him play ball, just putting myself first,” he said.

Bryant was curious about what Edwards’ “vision of a healthy co-parenting relationship with Maci” looked like, and if he “would give Bentley the best experience of both his two parents.”

Edwanted said he wanted Bookout “to be okay with just being able to see him”. Edwards added about Bentley, “Hell, I haven’t got to spend any time with him just me in a long time.”

“Hell, I just miss him,” he added.

A new season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is currently filming.