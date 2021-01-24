Mackenzie Gives Update on Cousin Who Had ‘Affair’ with Josh

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee might have been able to forgive her husband Josh for the “emotional affair” he had with her cousin, but the MTV reality star hasn’t mended things with her family member. In fact, things are so tense between them that Mackenzie told Too Fab in an exclusive interview that her cousin was “dead to her” after the incident.

Mackenzie, who outed her cousin and Josh on Facebook last year, has walked back statements that the cousin and Josh had sex, but she still thinks they crossed the line. “I still think that he shouldn’t have went to a woman for advice about me. And I don’t talk to her and she’s dead to me,” she said. “Josh was dead to me at first too.”

The mother-of-three said the incident caused so much drama that Christmas was “canceled” this year. “I was like, ‘I never said you two were banging. I said you two were texting and it wasn’t ok,'” Mackenzie explained. “So it was a scandal that blew way out of proportion.”

Mackenzie, Josh and the cousin used to all be close but now she doesn’t talk to that side of the family. “I don’t speak to her. So, you know, I hate her. She hates me. It is what it is,” she said. “And at that point, I planned to hate Josh for the rest of my life.”

Mackenzie Publicly Accused Her Cousin of Cheating With Her Husband in a Viral Post

Mackenzie and Josh have had a rocky relationship for years, but things reached a boiling point when she found out Josh was texting another woman all hours of the night. When she did some research and discovered it was her cousin’s number, Mackenzie said her family would “never be the same.” The affair reportedly started one-week after Mackenzie’s mother, Angie Douthit, died from stage 4 brain cancer in December 2019 after a two-year battle.

“I have cried until my eyes were swollen shut. I am in utter shock,” she wrote at the time, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip. “I am now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie. And how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions?”

Mackenzie Moved to Florida Because She Needed a Change

Mackenzie initially moved from Oklahoma to Florida over the summer without Josh to seek a new start. The Teen Mom OG star confessed she was in a dark place after her mother died and she wasn’t making the best decisions.

Even though Josh was caught seeing other women Mackenzie admitted to also dating around while trying to deal with her mother’s untimely death.

“I literally was so low in life that I needed a change,” she told In Touch Weekly. “There was no getting lower, it was so bad, so dark, that I couldn’t physically and mentally even get out of bed most days.”

Mackenzie didn’t reveal how exactly she reconciled with Josh, but told Too Fab that he wanted to be in Florida to be with their three children, 9-year-old son Gannon, 6-year-old daughter Jaxie, six, and 4-year-old son Broncs.

