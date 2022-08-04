‘Hurt’ Teen Mom Star Releases Statement After Loss

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star Madisen Beith cleared the air after she sparred with her father, Nick Beith, on August 2 of the MTV series. Beith suffered a miscarriage and was upset when her father wanted to talk to her about birth control.

“Just to be clear: I never wanted my dad to grieve, I never just wanted to be showered with sympathy,” 19-year-old Beith wrote via Instagram, as captured by Teen Mom Shade Room. “All I wanted was a hug & maybe “it will be okay” bc he’s my DAD. +this was like the first convo I had with him after the miscarriage.”

“He showed me he was not there for me, that is why I walked off,” she continued. “Obviously, I knew it was for the best. But you don’t tell someone that. Especially just days after. It is very insensitive.”

Beith Said Her Reaction Was ‘Immature’

Nick Beith questioned how his daughter was going to go about avoiding pregnancy in the future. The. “Young & Pregnant” star wasn’t interested in talking about sex, saying that she and her boyfriend — Christian Wilson — had used the “pull out method” for five years and it “only” resulted in two pregnancies. She claimed condoms weren’t 100 percent effective, too.

Beith addressed this segment on Instagram, admitting she didn’t have the best response.

“Also yes I was immature during the sex convo,” she wrote. “I just had a miscarriage. I was not interested in talking to them about all of that. Especially when I felt like I already didn’t have support from them on the other side. I was hurt and my hormones were still all out of whack. You live and you learn.”

When Beith’s father met with her after the miscarriage, he said it would be bad if she conceived a child again.

“I think it would be stupid for you to get pregnant again,” he said on the August 2 episode of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.” “And even more stupid to not try to do everything that you can to keep it from happening.”

Beith told her father it wasn’t his place to tell her what to do.

“If we’re actively trying for a kid, then you could put in your two cents in about that,” she said. “I just had a miscarriage, Dad, and then you want to tell me that. Just think about that.”

Beith Was Rushed to the Hospital

MTV cameras showed Beith being rushed to the hospital.

“I don’t know if I’m miscarrying, but I’m freaking the f*** out,” she said at the time.

Beith and Wilson are still working on their relationship.

“He’s trying and I’m trying,” she told Pop Culture. “I don’t want to give up before trying. I know I’ve tried so many times, but I don’t want to give up before we give it a chance.”

Beith wants viewers to know that everything she does is for their daughter, Camile.

“No matter what happened — what I said, what I’ve done — no matter if my mental health was kicking my ass and I’m being b***** all the time, everything I do is for Camille and always be for Camille,” she told Pop Culture. “If I’m ever being immature … I just turned 18 years old.”