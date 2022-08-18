PHOTO: Fans Blast MTV Star Over Deleted ‘Native American’ Post

“Teen Mom” star Madisen Beith got social media users talking on Reddit after she answered some questions from her fans.

One person asked Beith about the “nationality” of her boyfriend, Christian Wilson. The couple has one daughter together, 2-year-old Camille.

“What nationality is Camille’s dad?” the fan wanted to know.

“Well he was born in the U.S. but he is Native American,” Beith, 20, answered.

A thread about Beith’s gaffe — where she mistook nationality for ethnicity — garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments.

“Where exactly does she think native Americans are born?” one person wanted to know.

Others wondered if the fan who asked the question was inquiring about Christian’s race. “I think it’s because most people don’t know how to properly ask what race a person is,” they said.

A few people argued it’s common for Southern Americans to believe they have indigenous heritage. “Every southern person believes they are Native American. Google it. It’s a white supremacy myth,” they claimed.

Though Beith deleted the post, it was preserved through a screenshot shared to Reddit. At the time this article was published, the thread generated more than 500 upvotes and over 300 comments.

Beith Gets Into a Fight With Rachel Beaver

In the preview for the next episode of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” MTV showed Beith and her co-star, Rachel Beaver, getting into a fight.

It wasn’t clear what went down, aside from Beith offering a number of apologies to Beaver.

“Can you give up a little more on the fight between you and Rachel next week?” a fan asked.

Why did you get mad at Rachel,” another wanted to know. “They show a sneak peek of you yelling at her.”

“I was asked to give Rachel advice and she didn’t like the advice,” Beith answered, according to a screenshot shared by Teen Mom Tea.”She said something along the lines of her daughter was hungry and she didn’t have time for the filming so I said something like, ‘If she’s hungry f*** what MTV says get your kid and go.”

Beith Suffered a Miscarriage

One of Beith’s storylines this season on “Young & Pregnant” was about the miscarriage she suffered, and how she felt like her father, Nick Beith, didn’t support her.

“Just to be clear: I never wanted my dad to grieve, I never just wanted to be showered with sympathy,” 19-year-old Beith wrote via Instagram, as captured by Teen Mom Shade Room. “All I wanted was a hug & maybe “it will be okay” bc he’s my DAD. +this was like the first convo I had with him after the miscarriage.”

“He showed me he was not there for me, that is why I walked off,” she continued. “Obviously, I knew it was for the best. But you don’t tell someone that. Especially just days after. It is very insensitive.”

Nick Beith was trying to convey that it wasn’t the right time for her daughter to get pregnant again, but the “Teen Mom” star didn’t want to talk about birth control with her father.

Beith was flippant during the birth control conversation, saying she wasn’t using condoms or on the pill — and wasn’t worried about getting pregnant a third time.

“I just had a miscarriage. I was not interested in talking to them about all of that,” she said. “Especially when I felt like I already didn’t have support from them on the other side. I was hurt and my hormones were still all out of whack. You live and you learn.”

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.