‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star Madisen Beith is pregnant! The MTV star shared the news in a teaser trailer for the upcoming episode.

In the video obtained by The Sun, Madisen held two positive pregnancy tests up to the camera. She then called out to her boyfriend in the other room, stating, “Christian! I’m pregnant.”

The couple already share one child together, a daughter named Camille Victoria, born in March 2020. Madisen’s pregnancy journey with Camille was captured on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

Madisen Beith’s ‘Teen Mom’ Journey Recap

Madisen made her MTV debut on “16 and Pregnant” in the fall of 2020. The show documented Madisen’s life as a pregnant teen being raised by a single dad in Arkansas.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Madisen’s “16 and Pregnant” episode received higher ratings than any other episode that season.

“People were really interested in Madisen’s story, due to the dynamic she had with her single dad,” a source told The Ashley in May 2021.

Madisen returned to the franchise for season three of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” She appeared in a number of episodes, but according to The Sun, she was not considered an official cast member.

She became a full-time addition to the show in season four.

Brianna Jaramillo Talks Dating After Briggs Breakup

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star Brianna Jaramillo is moving on! In a July 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, the MTV star talked about her devastating breakup with Briggs and revealed whether or not she’s ready to start dating again.

Brianna spoke candidly about her past relationship, telling the outlet, “The heartbreak of [my past] relationship was a lot more than I was thinking it was going to be.”

Brianna ended her relationship with Briggs because of his multiple cheating scandals. In her interview with Hollywood Life, The “16 and Pregnant” alum revealed she struggled with the decision to end the relationship and is still unsure if she wants to start dating again.

“I feel like I held onto him for so long, but [this season, I’m] finding myself, and kind of debating back and forth about whether I even want to date or not,” she told the publication.

In an interview with Hollywood Life the previous year, Brianna revealed why she tried to make the relationship work despite the cheating.

“I kept the relationship going because I really wanted it to work,” she told the outlet in November 2021. “I was fighting so hard for that relationship and thought he was too. He always made it seem like he was sorry and it wasn’t going to happen again, and sadly I believed him.”

“My relationship with Briggs messed with me so much mentally because it was so back and forth” she continued. “He would act like we were good and like he actually wanted to be with me and then next thing I know he’s talking to some new girl or slept with them, it was really confusing.”

The “Teen Mom” star said she doesn’t regret dating Briggs, but she wishes he had been honest about his intentions going into the relationship.

