Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Warns Her New Boyfriend

Kailyn Lowry has a new boyfriend, and her ex has a lot to say about it.

In an Instagram live Q&A that was saved and posted to the Teen Mom fan account page, @teenmomshaderoom, Malik Montgomery was asked by his followers to share his thoughts on Lowry’s new relationship with 23-year-old Elijah Scott.

He stated that Scott might “get tired of feeding the dogs,” and that he may be “changing diapers soon.”

Asked how he and his girlfriend are doing, Montgomery shared that the couple was attending karaoke… but not before saying that he can’t “wait to read [Lowry’s] message on my new podcast.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Montgomery Talks about Releasing a Tell-All Book

In April 2022, Montgomery shared his intentions to release a tell-all book about his romance with Lowry.

According to The Sun, Montgomery uploaded a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories and shared that he plans to release a memoir. “Ex hit my line with quickness. Can’t wait to read her message on my new podcast.”

While Montgomery and Lowry’s relationship was not shared on “Teen Mom,” he was later identified during her lawsuit with co-star Briana DeJesus.

In September 2021, The Sun cited court papers from Lowry that read, “I have been in the public eye since I was a teenager. I am now nearing 30. While I have allowed filming in my home for years, I recently requested that the Series not film about someone I have been dating.”

“It is my understanding that this resulted in me not being included in the June 8, 2021 episode of the Series. It has nothing to do with my arrest that was expunged or the allegations that were made against me that resulted in that arrest.”

Lowry Goes IG Official with Her New Man

On May 18, 2022, Lowry posted a photo with her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

He’s the first partner she’s shown on her social media profile since ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter, whom she briefly dated in 2017 after her split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Fans were vocal in the comments section. One person wrote, “So happy for you.” Another wrote, “Yoooooo! I know that dude 😂😂…. Get your happiness baby!!! 💪🏼” And a third weighed in, writing, “KAIL!!!!!!! This is a medium launch!! 😂 💖💙💙🧡💙💙 Couldn’t be more happy for someone I don’t know.”

Lowry always intended to make her relationship official on Instagram. During a “Coffee Convos” podcast episode, Lowry said she “knew” this was the pic she wanted to post when going public with Scott. It was taken by her 4-year-old son, Lux.

Speaking on her podcast, Lowry told her co-host, “It might be impulsive, but … I know what picture it’s gonna be. I made, like, a little reel, like an Instagram Reel, but it just very much looks homemade. Lux took a picture of us – I’m gonna send it to you, and this is the one I’m gonna post.”

She added: “I just have to edit out his company on his sweatshirt. I just feel like it was a very organic picture.”