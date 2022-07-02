PHOTO: Fans Suspect Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Star Was Vaping

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” personality Malorie Beaver revealed she was pregnant over the Fourth of July weekend via Snapchat, according to screenshots shared to Reddit.

The MTV star — who is the mother to 3-year-old Emerson — was sitting under a tent. She wore red, white and blue beads, as well as a matching headband that had two American flags in the shape of hearts sitting at the end of antennas.

“They got my pregnant a** on the lawn today yall come see me and give me all the $$$$,” she captioned the photo.

Beaver’s mouth was covered in the photo, though it looked to some fans like she might have been holding a vape to her lips.

“Mal beaver is pregnant again,” an original poster wrote on Reddit.

“While she’s vaping,” one person said.

“Looks like you can see the bottom of the vape pen if you zoom in,” another social media user wrote.

“I truly wish I could say she has changed and was raising her daughter, became a good mom. But she is clearly vaping in this picture…so,” a third fan added.

The original poster denied that Beaver was vaping in the picture, saying she was blowing on a noisemaker toy.

The Father of Beaver’s Father Died in June

Lane Fernandez, the father of Beaver’s first child, died on June 13.

Fernandez had welcomed his second child, Nolyn, with his wife, Kylee Rose Osburne, on May 22, 2022.

Fernandez’s cause of death is unknown.

Beaver shared a brief tribute to her ex, writing “RIP,” according to E! News.

“I’m so lost without you babe,” Kylee Rose Osburne wrote. “I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It’s always been you💕.”

Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. ❤️ I miss you more than anything baby.”

Osborne has continued to post about Fernandez on Facebook.

“You’re my everything. You always have been. I love you more than I could EVER love myself. You’re forever in my heart, spirit, and mind,” Osborne was on June 19, the day of Fernandez’s funeral. “I’m so thankful to have you watching over me, helping God guide me through this life alone with our beautiful son.”

“I’ll never be the same, but I know you’re rejoicing and praising him for he has done so much for our little family,” she continued. “I Can never be thankful enough for you. thank you for being such a great father, and husband for our beautiful family. I love you till the end of time, and as I spend my life in eternity with you in Heaven I’ll continue to love you. .”

Osborne Said She Was ‘Blocked’ from Seeing Emerson

In an interview with The Sun in July 2021, Osbourne said that Beaver wasn’t allowing Emerson to see her father or stepmother.

“We ask Malorie to see her and she has us blocked. When she chooses to unblock us she ignores us or says ‘oh Emerson doesn’t want to talk to you,'” Osbourne said.

“Emmy has a father and stepmother that care about her so much and love her unconditionally,” she told The Sun. “Malorie chooses to let her jealousy get in the way of her child’s happiness, and that’s not only sad but low as a mother.”