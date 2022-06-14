‘Teen Mom’ Star Posts Instagram Tribute to Late Ex

“Teen Mom” star Malorie Beaver, the sister of Rachel Beaver, has posted an Instagram Story to honor her baby daddy, Lane Fernandez, who died.

Fernandez appeared in Seasons two and three of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” His son with his current wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, was born on May 22, 2022, according to E! Online, just three weeks before his death. Fernandez is also father to Emerson, three, with Malorie.

Kylee Rose announced her husband’s death on Facebook on June 13.

In the social media post, Kylee Rose wrote, “I’m so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It’s always been you💕 Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. ❤️ I miss you more than anything baby.”

On June 14, Malorie broke her silence on Fernandez’s death and posted an Instagram Story that featured Fernandez. In a throwback video that showed their daughter, Emerson, Malorie wrote, “RIP.”

In the next Instagram Story, Malorie added, “This is how I want everyone to remember him. A happy father & guy who tried his hardest to overcome all the demons he faced. He deserved so much more life.”

Fernandez’s cause of death is unclear at this time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lane Fernandez’s Last Facebook Post

Fernandez’s last Facebook post was shared on May 17.

The picture featured the former reality star and his father. He simply wrote, “Happy birthday pops. love you.”

Weeks prior, on May 8, Fernandez shouted out his wife, Kylee Rose, in a separate post. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! Me and the dogs love you so much and are thankful for you every single day.”

A Tennessee native, Fernandez worked as a Technology Integration Specialist, according to his Facebook.

Lane Fernandez’ May 13 Instagram Post

On May 13, Fernandez reposted a Facebook photo of a sign that read: “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking why he had to fight at all.”

While it is unclear what the post was referring to, fans were aware of the custody struggle Fernandez and Malorie faced over their daughter, Emerson, for months.

According to The Sun, Malorie called out Fernandez and his wife on Facebook in 2021, writing that she was “keeping her daughter from them, saying the toddler hadn’t seen her father and stepmother since Easter.”

In July 2021, Kylee Rose told The Sun, “We ask Malorie to see her and she has us blocked. When she chooses to unblock us she ignores us or says ‘oh Emerson doesn’t want to talk to you.”

She continued, “Emmy has a father and stepmother that care about her so much and love her unconditionally. Malorie chooses to let her jealousy get in the way of her child’s happiness, and that’s not only sad, but low as a mother.”

In reference to Malorie’s allegation that daughter Emerson was “terrified” of Fernandez, per The Sun, Kylee said, “Emerson isn’t scared of her father that’s plain to see. He’s always so supporting and loving.”