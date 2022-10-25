‘Teen Mom’ Child Diagnosed With RSV & Released From Hospital

Fourth-month-old Maya, the youngest daughter of “Challenge” star Cory Wharton, was diagnosed with a respiratory virus (RSV) after she had a procedure done at the hospital to prepare for her open-heart surgery at the end of the month.

Wharton, 31, revealed his daughter was doing well and was ready to go home after being readmitted to deal with the illness and help her breathe better.

“Again thank you to everybody who’s reached out through DM’s or text messages however it is to show your support thank you guys,” he said on Instagram stories. “Maya had her procedure done Tuesday but then got diagnosed with RSV. So it’s been a lot for us to say the least. Buttttt we are on our way home and I just want to say thank you, guys.”

Taylor Selfridge, 28, also issued a statement following Maya’s hospitalization.

She said their first night home went well, and she “only” checked on Maya “45 times” to make sure she was okay.

On a more serious note, Selfridge posted a video of herself stroking Maya’s head while she slept. Selfridge revealed Maya had contracted the illness before she had her procedure.

“Little did we know she had RSV brewing before her procedure,” Selfridge said. “So scary. Please keep your kids at home if they’re sick. You never know home it might affect someone else’s chid, seriously.”

The couple didn’t reveal if Maya’s scheduled surgery would be delayed because of her illness.

Maya Was Born With Tricuspid Atresia

Selfridge and Wharton found out while she was pregnant that Maya had tricuspid atresia, a type of disease that occurs when the heart doesn’t form completely. In Maya’s case, it requires her to have three open-heart operations before she’s 4 years old so she can get the proper oxygen her body needs.

Her first surgery was done at 7 weeks old, the second is scheduled for the end of October, and the final surgery will happen in a few years.

Wharton revealed Maya was still having a hard time breathing after the surgery.

“So you guys know I like to be honest with you 100 & usually you always talk about your good days, but it has been a very long day, we had to bring Maya back to the emergency room she wasn’t getting enough oxygen, and was struggling to breathe,” he said last week. “Watching your child struggle for air is such a helpless feeling never again I pray.”

Wharton shared a video that showed Maya with her oxygen mask looking around an ambulance while heading to the hospital for help.

Wharton Is In Awe of Maya

Wharton wrote a special post for Maya when she turned 3 months old, saying that his little girl was a “warrior.”

Maya has two older sisters — 2-year-old Mila and 5-year-old Ryder. Mila is also Selfdrige’s daughter, and Ryder is the child Wharton welcomed with Cheyenne Floyd after they met on “The Challenge.”

“Maya is so strong every day she amazes me,” he wrote on September 1. “This girl‘s already gonna have two heart surgeries completed and beat Covid she’s a warrior. Love you Maya 😘.”