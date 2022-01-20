Security Guard in Farrah Abraham Arrest Releases Statement & Photo

The security guard who says Farrah Abraham hit her on the evening of January 15, 2022, at a nightclub in Hollywood, California, is speaking out.

The woman, Megan Armstrong, posted a series of photos to her Instagram that detail her side of the story. In the most recent picture, seen below, Amstrong appears to have a black eye. She said the bruise is a result of Abraham hitting her.

“This is all so embarrassing yet I have to stand up for myself, not physically, by hitting her back because that would cause problems for me. I really have way too much to lose, I’m a student last few months in my bachelors program, I’m take care of my mom who has cancer, I work hard physically and mentally,” Armstrong wrote. She added that she was “ashamed” of walking around with a bruise on her face.

In her previous Instagram post, Armstrong uploaded a video of Abraham’s arrest, followed by another series of photos of her own bruised face. She wrote, “Here is what my face looks like after the attack. This lady was being kicked out for fighting in our club, she refused to leave and decided to hit me.”

Comments on the post have been disabled.

According to her LinkedIn, Armstrong works as both a security guard and freelance photographer. She has been working with her current company, Security Industry Specialists, based in Culver City, Los Angeles, since April 2020.

Armstrong has worked as a freelance photographer since December 2016. She is slated to graduate from Los Angeles Film School with a Bachelor of Science in Business Entertainment in 2022, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Has Threatened Legal Action

According to TMZ, it’s unclear if Armstrong plans on taking legal action at this time.

Abraham, however, has voiced her intent to sue the venue.

Abraham’s attorney, Kia Feyzjou, told TMZ that Abraham’s team is considering a civil suit as a result of the events that took place on January 15, 2022, stating that Abraham was “wrongfully placed under citizen’s arrest in the first place by the lounge’s staff.”

Abraham’s team is also arguing that the security personnel at Grandmaster Records used “excessive force in restraining [Abraham].”

Abraham was arrested for battery on the evening of January 15, 2022, and subsequently told TMZ, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

Fear for Abraham’s Daughter

Speaking to The Sun on January 17, 2022, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, said, “I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle. Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected.”

She added that her daughter is “always the victim.”

Danielsen isn’t the only person to come forward with comments about Abraham’s arrest.

Speaking to E! News Daily Pop, “Teen Mom” costar Amber Portwood doesn’t believe Abraham’s claims that she was set up.

She told the outlet, “I went through so much of my life way worse and if I sat there and never took responsibility for what I’ve done and say that everything was a set-up, I mean honestly I would just look like a fool. Nothing’s a set-up. You act the way that you act and things happen. Can I say that some people might not like you? Yes, but that’s not against the law.”