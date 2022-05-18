MTV Announces New Show Called ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’

Rumors that MTV is launching a new show which combines the cast of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” have been circulating online for months.

In March 2022, an inside source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that eight cast members would star in the new spinoff titled “Teen Mom Legacy” in a “last-ditch effort” to save the franchise.

Several “Teen Mom 2” cast members shared cryptic messages on Instagram after the season 11 finale, furthering the speculation that the show was coming to an end.

MTV finally addressed the rumors in May 18 press release, revealing the new show, which will replace “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” will be titled “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

“The casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ are each currently in different stages of motherhood,” the MTV News staff wrote in the release. “Some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young.”

They continued, “for the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together.”

The release also revealed that “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” “Teen Mom: Girls Night In,” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” will all be returning for another season.

Which ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members Will Return?

MTV has not announced the cast for “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” but an inside source told The Ashley that eight cast members would be returning for the spinoff.

According to The Ashley, the cast includes Catelyn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

The source revealed that Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie McKee would not be returning.

How Ashley Jones & Bar Smith Saved Their Relationship

Ashley Jones opened up about her relationship struggles with her husband Bar Smith at the “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

The MTV star shared she had high expectations for marriage because of her parents’ relationship.

“Everyone that I grew up around was married,” she said. “My grandparents have been married for like 50 years. My Mom has been married to my Dad for like twenty something years. I think I had this idea of what marriage was because I saw them married, and I saw how they work.”

Jones went on to say that she panicked when she and Bar ran into problems because it didn’t mimic her idea of marriage.

“My first instinct was to run,” she said. “I’m not about to be in a f***ed up marriage. I’m out.”

Jones told Dr. Drew that after talking to Coach B on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” she realized why their relationship wasn’t working.

“Coach B really said some things to me that hit me in a different way,” Jone said with tears in her eyes. “Some things about me that I didn’t realize.”

“When we went home, I really wanted to make those changes because I love Bar with all my heart,” she continued. “It’s not just him, it’s me.”

Jones revealed that the two have been working through their issues and are now in a better place.

