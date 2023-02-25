Jenelle Evans’s Ex-Fiance Nathan Griffith Arrested for Domestic Violence

Jenelle Evans’s ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, 35, was arrested for domestic battery on Friday, February 24.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nathan Griffith Arrested After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, police responded to a domestic disturbance call from Griffith’s brother-in-law William on Friday. TMZ reported that William claimed his brother-in-law choked his girlfriend and dragged her up the stairs. William told police he texted Griffith’s girlfriend after Griffith hung up on him to see if she was okay. She replied, “no.”

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Griffith was uncooperative when police first arrived on the scene. Police noticed scratches on Griffith’s neck and back which he claimed were from having sex with his girlfriend.

The outlet reported that Griffith’s girlfriend was initially not cooperative but later said Griffith was physically aggressive with her.

According to a booking report obtained by Us Weekly, Griffith was taken into custody at 4 a.m. Eastern Standard time on February 24 and is being held at “the Palm Beach County jail without bond.”

It is unclear who the victim is at this time. Griffith was previously involved with May Oyola in April 2022, Us Weekly previously reported.

Heavy has reached out to Griffith for comment but did not hear back immediately.

Nathan Griffith Was Arrested in 2015

Griffith’s February 24 arrest is not the first time the reality TV star has had trouble with the law.

E! News reported that Griffith was arrested on one count of Criminal Domestic Violence after an altercation with then-girlfriend Jenelle Evans in South Carolina in March 2015.

The Horry County Police Department released a statement to E! News explaining the events leading up to the arrest.

“At about 4:15 p.m. today, Horry County Police Officers responded to a residence on Eagle Creek Drive, in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County, for a domestic disturbance,” the police told E! News in 2015.

Police told E! News that officers had “investigated and determined that an assault had taken place” following an argument between two household members.

Griffith was arrested and taken into custody, E! News reported.

Jenelle Evans & Nathan Griffith Relationship Timeline

Jenelle Evans met Griffith on Tinder in 2013 after her split from Courtland Rogers, Us Weekly reported.

The two welcomed a son, Kaiser, together in June 2014 and got engaged seven months later in January 2015, while vacating in St. Thomas.

Evans gushed to MTV about her proposal, telling the network Griffith made a “big speech” before popping the question.

“[Nathan] just tapped his glass, stood up in front of the whole restaurant, and made this big speech,” she said. “How he loves me, he wants to be with me for the rest of his life. And he’s really happy. And then he got down on one knee and proposed in front of everyone.”

The “16 and Pregnant” alum said she was “completely shocked” by the proposal.

The relationship took a turn for the worse in 2015 after Griffith was arrested for domestic violence.

The two briefly split after the altercation but reconnected in June 2015, Us Weekly reported.

They split for good in August 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight, who broke the story.

