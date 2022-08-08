‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Deleted Post

“Teen Mom” alum Nathan Griffith revealed his cancer diagnosis while begging his fans for help.

The Marines veteran, 34, said he had hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

“When I’m begging for help!!! Guess what?!? I have hepatocellular carcinoma… and my family doesn’t answer! So before you guys judge me… that’s my life!” Griffith wrote on his Instagram story. The “Teen Mom 2” alum deleted the post, but screenshots of his message surfaced on Reddit.

Griffith’s August 8 Instagram post was the first time he publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It usually affects people who suffer from “chronic liver diseases, like cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B or hepatitis C infections,” the Mayo Clinic writes.

Hepatocellular carcinoma is more prevalent in people who have an accumulation of fat in the liver and consume alcohol excessively, per the Mayo Clinic.

In an episode of “Teen Mom,” Griffith admitted to drinking too much during a conversation with his then-fiance, Jenelle Evans. The former couple shares a son together, 8-year-old Kaiser.

“I make poor decisions,” Griffith said in the resurfaced clip, which Evans shared to her TikTok account in October 2020. “You know, to a certain extent, I think I drink too much or too occasionally.”

“When your drunk you make dumb decisions and you act cocky, and you act like nobody can tell you anything,” Evans said. “You drink at weird times as well. You’ll drink in the middle of the day.”

Evans faced backlash for sharing the clip, according to The Sun.

Griffith Said He Needed a Place to Stay

Griffith is newly married — he and his wife, Mayra Oyola got married on April 30 — but he said he feels “trapped” and “desperate” in the marriage.

“Is there anywhere I can stay?” Griffith wrote via an Instagram story on August 8. “I wanna get out of Miami and I’m in my car with all my stuff! I have nowhere to stay! My wife makes me feel trapped. I’m reaching out to anyone. Can I stay with you for a couple of nights until I can figure out all my problems!”

“So, as I expected… no one was up to the challenge,” Griffith wrote hours later. “I am desperate in need. People said I could stay but not tonight. I am sleeping in my car! My wife is completely psycho. I am trying to leave but no one will help a man in need! This is society!”

Griffith Mused About the Rights & Wrongs of ‘Society’

Hours before asking people if they had a place for him to stay, Griffith pontificated about people respecting one another.

“Come together, you need to love each other,” he said in the video. “You need to respect their opinion and where they’re coming from. Think with an open mind instead of thinking that you’re right. You will never be right.”

Griffith confessed he was guilty of making mistakes in his past.

“There is so many things that I think I was right that has cost me so much in my life because I wasn’t right,” he said. “Take this food for your soul. It might help you out in life. It might not but remember: just love one another instead of trying to disrespect someone’s opinion because their opinion is different than you.”