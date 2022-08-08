‘Trapped’ Nathan Griffith Asks Fans for Help

“Teen Mom 2” alum Nathan Griffith said he was having problems with his wife, Mayra Oyola, whom he married on April 30, 2022, according to In Touch Weekly.

Griffith said he was without a home, and needed help.

“Is there anywhere I can stay?” Griffith wrote via an Instagram story on August 8. “I wanna get out of Miami and I’m in my car with all my stuff! I have nowhere to stay! My wife makes me feel trapped. I’m reaching out to anyone. Can I stay with you for a couple of nights until I can figure out all my problems!”

Griffith didn’t share further details about what went down between him and Oyola.

Griffith, 34, was previously engaged to “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans. The former couple shares one child together, 8-year-old Kaiser.

Kaiser appeared to be with his mother. She posted a video for her 13-year-old son Jace’s birthday, and Kaiser appeared in the post.

Griffith referred to Kaiser as his “sunshine” in a post on July 4. “Even though I saw you a couple days ago… I miss you more than anything and I wish I could spend every second with you,” he wrote.

Griffith Cautioned His Fans to Have an Open Mind

Minutes before asking people for a place to stay, Griffith uploaded a video of himself talking about “right and wrong.”

Griffith didn’t talk about his wife in the video, but instead, use generalizations to make his argument.

“Living in this gray area is so obsolete. You can’t be gray,” he said. “If you think you’re right, you don’t need to oppress your opinion on someone else… because you’re going to have somebody that’s going to disagree with you.”

Griffith mused about the drawbacks of society.

“There is no right answer. You can put 100 people in the same room for 1,000 days and they’re going to argue about the same issues every single day. You know why? It’s because they think different,” he said. “They view society different. They were raised diffusely.”

“It does not make them wrong,” Griffith continued. “The only thing that makes you wrong is trying to make them agree with your opinion. It sucks.”

Griffith Invited His Social Media Followers to Respect Each Other

At the end of Griffith’s video, he hoped to have given them some “food” for thought.

He wanted people to embrace one another.

“Come together, you need to love each other,” he said. “You need to respect their opinion and where they’re coming from. Think with an open mind instead of thinking that you’re right. You will never be right.”

Griffith hinted there were times when he wished he shared this mentality.

“There is so many things that I think I was right that has cost me so much in my life because I wasn’t right,” Griffith confessed. “Take this food for your soul. It might help you out in life. It might not but remember: just love one another instead of trying to disrespect someone’s opinion because their opinion is different than you.”