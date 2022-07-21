Nathan Griffith Defends Son Kaiser From Fat-Shaming

“Teen Mom” alum Nathan Griffith, who was engaged to MTV personality Jenelle Evans, slammed a social media user after they shamed his 8-year-old son, Kaiser.

He took a screenshot of the person’s comment and then posted it to his Instagram feed and story on July 21.

“What a sad, sad individual,” Griffith wrote. “Is this what our [world] has come to?”

The person accused Griffith of not taking proper care of Kaiser.

“Aren’t you a gym freak? Why don’t you teach your son some tips because clearly he needs it,” they wrote.

Griffith went on a lengthy rant where he defended his son.

“WOW!!! Hopefully, this is a joke. Body shaming a kid for his weight,” he said in his response. “First of all Karen (and if you’re kidding, then I apologize for what I’m about to say), have you seen my cheeks!?!? My whole family have chunky cheeks. Second of all, do I have him full time??? No! And when I do we are very active.”

Griffith Said Kaiser Is Insecure About His Body

Griffith revealed that Kaiser was already insecure when it came to his body image because he wanted to look more like his father.

“Third of all, my son is VERY insecure about his weight and he shouldn’t. He’s perfect and just turned 8. As he grows, he will thin out. I’m sure of it,” Griffith said. “I have to force him to take his shirt off in/at pool(s) because he is so insecure about his weight that he cries because he wants to look like me.”

Griffith told the social media user it wasn’t reasonable for Kaiser to lift weights with him at the gym because he’s too young.

“Fifth of all, did I say he.just.tuned. ? Calisthenics, sports and being active is the best way to stay in shape and healthy for his age. WHICH HE DOES CONSTANTLY!!!” Griffith wrote.

“Being a ‘gym freak’ … yeah, children shouldn’t life weights until about 13-14 because it’s counterproductive and possibly could cause health issues,” he continued. “Plus, 99% of gyms won’t even allow children in the equipment areas, even when supervised, until they are 12-13. Little did you know.”

Griffith Told Kaiser He Loved Him

In the caption for the post, Griffith told Kaiser he was “perfect.”

“Kaiser buddy… I hate to say this, but, you’ll have people like this your whole life,” he said, referring to the body shamer.

“The people who think they deserve more, the people who think they are better, the people that don’t have a loving father, the people that are jealous, the people with dark souls and so much more people that are bitter. I love you Kai Kai and I think you are #perfect!” he finished.

Evans didn’t immediately respond to the social media user’s comment about her son’s body.

Evans and Griffith started dating in 2013 after they met on Tinder. Kaiser was born the following year, in June 2014. The couple tried to make things work, but called it quits for good in August 2015.

The following month, Evans linked up with her husband, David Eason. They exchanged their vows in September 2017.