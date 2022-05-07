‘Teen Mom’ Star Nathan Griffith Announces ‘Secret’ Marriage

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, has announced that he has married a woman named May Oyola.

Griffith, who shares son Kaiser with Evans, announced the news on Facebook. While the post no longer appears to be active, the couple was issued a marriage license on April 15, 2022, in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The marriage license, obtained by Heavy, lists Griffith’s place of residency as Miami. According to The Sun, Griffith had not yet announced that he was in a relationship. Oyola’s Facebook is listed as private.

Evans was briefly engaged to Griffith in 2015, however, the two did not end up officially tying the knot. In an interview with MTV News after the engagement, Evans shared, “I was completely shocked. I think I had an idea he would probably propose to me here, but I didn’t know when during the week he was going to do it. And I didn’t know what was going to happen or anything. So it was like expected, but unexpected.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Griffith Opened Up about His PTSD

The last time Griffith made headlines was in September 2021, after being interviewed by The Sun.

During the interview, Griffith opened up about his struggles with PTSD after serving in the Marine Corps.

He told the outlet, “I guarantee you, most people who had to do what we did in Afghanistan wouldn’t survive. Who wants to be on the streets of Afghanistan picking up bodies? We were dealing with people who were blown up, and then you have to take these bodies in bags to their family members and say ‘Hey, I’m sorry, your husband, father, brother was a suicide bomber.’”

He continued by stating that MTV– the franchise he once worked with– should “focus on the stories of the men and women overseas and what they go through once they come home.”

Griffith Talks His Relationship with Jenelle Evans

At the time of the interview, Griffith was living in Florida. He had previously told The Sun of his relationship with Evans: “Jenelle is actually being a mother and she has been actively involving me in my son’s life.”

He stated that Evans sent him school photos of Kaiser and described the deed as “extremely kind.” He also added that his relationship with Evans’ husband, David Eason, had improved.

“The other day, Kaiser told me out of the blue told me, ‘Daddy, do you know David likes you?’ I was shocked. David actually said that I was a good man,” Griffith shared.

“Every time I go to their house, David has done nothing but respect me. Maybe there is bad blood in our history- but I’m not going to let what happened in the past ruin what we have right now. I can’t complain. They both have been very very respectful towards me. It’s awesome, I love it.”

Evans expressed her own happiness with the relationship, tweeting, “Kaiser went to spend the summer with his dad for the first time. This feels weird!”

These days, Evans lives in North Carolina with her husband David Eason.