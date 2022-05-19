‘Teen Mom’ Father Says He Would ‘Love’ to Have Another Kid

Former “Teen Mom” star Nathan Griffith wants more children.

Speaking to The Sun on May 18, 2022, Griffith, who was formerly engaged to Jenelle Evans, opened up about his life and new marriage to May Oyola.

“I would love to have another kid, one that I would be around 24/7,” Griffith told the outlet.

“That was supposed to be the plan with my first child and that was supposed to be the plan with my second child. I will be with them day and night, all year round until he is 18, if not longer,” Griffith said.

“I want to be a homeowner first and have a secure job.”

News that Griffith had remarried surfaced in early May 2022. The announcement was shared on Griffith’s Facebook page, and corroborated by a marriage license from April 15, 2022, in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaiser Griffith’s Relationship With His Father’s New Wife

Griffith is father to a son, Kaiser, seven, with Evans, and a daughter, Emery, from a prior relationship.

He had previously told The Sun of his relationship with Evans: “Jenelle is actually being a mother and she has been actively involving me in my son’s life.”

The two were embroiled in a custody battle over their son, Kaiser, until October 2020, when Us Weekly reported that an agreement had been reached.

Speaking to In Touch, Evans later shared, “I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting. I feel like coparenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow, and [I’m] super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy, and it’s a very positive change.”

Play

Teen Mom 2 (Season 6) | 'Nathan Gets Handcuffed' Official Sneak Peek (Episode 7) | MTV Things don’t end well when the cops show up to Jenelle’s house. Don’t miss the next episode of Teen Mom 2 — THURSDAY at 10/9c! Subscribe to MTV: goo.gl/NThuhC Teen Mom is a spin-off of the MTV documentary series 16 & Pregnant. Each episode interweaves stories of four teenage girls who are navigating the bumpy… 2015-08-17T13:00:00Z

In his interview with The Sun about his current marriage, Griffith shared that Kaiser has struggled to open up to his wife.

“Kaiser is really protective over me, so at first it was a little rocky. He has opened up to a couple of women now in his life. And he got really close with my ex. That made him on the defensive with me.”

He continued, “He’s finally opening up to May, and he hasn’t been asking me for everything and now asks her for everything which is really cool to see. I think he was just being guarded.”

Griffith stated that he is having another wedding in Argentina to celebrate with his wife’s family.

“We’ve Wanted to Get Married for a While Now”

On May 17, 2022, Griffith explained to The Sun that he and Oyola wanted a quiet wedding.

“We’ve wanted to get married for a while now but had dealt with bumps in the road along the way. We finally got married on the rooftop of a hotel in April and we had somebody who could notarize the wedding ceremony with us.”

Griffith most recently made headlines in March 2021, after “ghosting” the judge in his 2019 DWI case. An order for an arrest was subsequently issued, according to TMZ.

The outlet added that Griffith was arrested in Cary, North Carolina. In October 2019, he told TMZ that he was not in the car when the incident occurred.

Griffith told the outlet that the keys were in his car “and he was walking to meet friends at a restaurant when he got stopped by police, who he claims were responding to a report of a man sleeping in his car.”