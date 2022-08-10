Nathan Griffith Reveals He Has Liver Cancer, Asks Fans if He Can Stay With Them

Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance Nathan Griffith shocked fans in May when he announced he had secretly tied the knot with girlfriend May Oyola in a since-deleted Facebook post.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Griffith and Oyola got married on April 30, in Miami Beach, Florida.

The news came as a surprise to fans who didn’t know Griffith was in a relationship at the time.

Since then, the former “Teen Mom” star has kept a pretty low profile. That is until this week when Griffith shared a few concerning posts on social media.

Nathan Asks Fans if He Can Stay With Them

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Griffith caught fans’ attention on Sunday, August 7, after sharing a surprising life update on his Instagram story.

The Ashley reported that the 34-year-old told fans he split from his wife and asked his Instagram followers if he could stay with them.

“Is there anywhere I can stay,” he wrote on his Sunday Instagram story, The Ashley reported. “I wanna get out of Miami and I’m in my car with all my stuff! I have [nowhere] to stay! My wife makes me feel I’m trapped.”

“I’m reaching out to anyone,” he continued. “Can I stay with you a couple nights until I can figure out all my problems!”

Nathan followed up with another post after none of his followers granted his request.

“So, as I expected…no one was up to the challenge,” he wrote on his story, The Ashley reported. “I am desperate in need. People said I could stay but not tonight. I am sleeping in my car!”

According to The Ashley, Nathan then dropped an even bigger bombshell, telling fans he had been diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma.

According to Mayo Clinic, hepatocellular carcinoma is a “common type of primary liver cancer.”

Nathan did not provide further information about his diagnosis.

Fans React to Nathan’s Instagram Story

On Monday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Nathan’s Sunday Instagram story on the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

Fans replied to the post sharing their thoughts on Nathan’s Instagram rant.

“Poor Kaiser,” one fan wrote, referring to Nathan’s son, whom he shares with Jenelle Evans. “I hope for his sake that Nathan gets whatever help he needs but sadly I won’t hold my breath.”

“He obviously needs help. No reason for anyone in this sub to snark him. Hope he gets into a meeting or program and move on,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Nathan seems to be spiraling. This is not good,” a third user added.

