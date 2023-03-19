MTV Reveals New ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff Premiere Date & Cast Members

A new group of girls is joining the “Teen Mom” universe. As MTV moves to diversify its series, cameras headed across the pond to revamp “Teen Mum,” a series that focused on teenage mothers in the United Kingdom. “Teen Mom UK: Next Generation,” will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV U.K. and Paramount+ U.K., starting March 29.

“The next generation of teen moms have arrived with new faces and new personalities and plenty of new bumps along the way,” the trailer says. “Join them on their journey as they take their first steps into motherhood.”

“Teen Mom: U.K.” generation will follow the stories of five girls: 19-year-old Choe, who is the mother of a 15-month-old baby, Elizabeth Hope; 19-year-old Angel, the mother of 1-year-old Teddy; 19-year-old Ellie, the mother of 3-year-old Tommy; 20-year-old Isha, the mother of 1-year-old Arlo; and 17-year-old Whitney, the mother of 4-month-old baby, Khalil.

“Teen Mum” — the original “Teen Mom U.K.: The Next Generation” — first aired in 2016. There have been eight seasons.

Get To Meet the New ‘Teen Mom U.K.’ Stars

Before viewers get to meet the cast members for the first time when the new series debuts, MTV did a mini interview with each of the girls.

Isha was scared when she found out she was going to be a mother. “The first realization I had as a parent was that it’s hard,” she told the network. “You’re young. I didn’t have a job at the time. I instantly thought, what am I gonna do?”

Angel already feels the pressures of parenthood. “Everything that he does, all his words, everything he says… is reflected on me,” she said during her one-on-one sitdown .”It’s scary because ’cause you gotta do everything the right way and I hope my way is right.”

Whitney is the youngest cast member. She was 16 years old when she found out she was pregnant.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said during an interview, shared to Instagram. It was “strange” for Whitney to meet her baby for the first time. She felt like he was “a little alien kicking inside” her. But she quickly fell in love with him.

“When my baby was getting his first set of jabs, hearing his cry that made me realize, oh my god, I love his little voice so much,” she said, referring to when Khalil got his first vaccinations. “I’m going to do everything I can to protect him and make him okay.”

Ellie had some guidance for other new parents. “Just have patience and if you’re going through a rough patch, you’re gonna come out the other side,” she said. “And it’s all gonna be alright.”

Chloe also offered some advice. “Decide what you want to do and be confident in your choices,” she told viewers. “It doesn’t matter what Auntie Sally did with her kids. This is your child. You do what you think is best.”

‘Teen Mom’ Has Been Changing

“Teen Mom” is a spinoff of “16 and Pregnant,” which fired aired in 2009.

More than 13 years later, most of the babies who were born during the first and second seasons of the series have grown into teenagers themselves.

In 2022, MTV dismantled “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” They combined some of the cast members together to create two new spinoff series.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” is a continuation of the original “Teen Mom” shows, where each cast member shares their lives for a few minutes each episode. “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” brings the cast members together for a retreat, where they work on their communication and mental health issues with their partners and family members.

Many fan favorites from “Teen Mom” have already left the series. Farrah Abraham was fired in 2017 for her work in the adult entertainment industry and Jenelle Evans was dismissed in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

In 2020, Chelsea DeBoer became the first “Teen Mom” to quit the franchise, followed by Kailyn Lowry in 2022.

DeBoer — who now stars as a designer on HGTV — told E! News she felt like it was time to leave because her daughter, Aubree, was becoming a teenager.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she told the outlet.

Lowry — an award-winning podcast host — told People the show didn’t align with her values anymore.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” Lowry told the publication. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”