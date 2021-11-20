MTV Star Asks for Money to Retain Lawyer for Custody Case

MTV personality Nikkole Ledda Paulun — who appeared on an episode of “16 & Pregnant” — created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her daughter, Ellie. Ledda set a goal of $3,500, the amount needed to retain a lawyer for her December 1, 2021, custody hearing.

“This past year my daughter has complained about many issues at her father’s home, including not being fed and him sleeping all day while she just roams around his house by herself,” Paulun wrote on the fundraiser’s description. “Amongst other things that I am saving for court.”

“I have never asked for help from anyone but protecting my daughter is so important to me,” Paulun said, referring to her ex Ryan Rice and his family.

“They are fighting me on a number of things and most of it is all lies to try to manipulate into taking time away from me,” she continued. “It is simply all their way of continuing to try to have control over me & my life, as narcissists do.”

At the time this article was published on November 20, 202,1 at 5:00 p.m. ET, the fundraiser amassed $3,000 from 148 donations.

Her Instagram profile includes a highlight reel that shows her home build process, with the first post being shared 16 weeks ago.

Paulun Shared a ‘Vulnerable’ Post About Her Fight

Paulun, 28, opened up about the impending court battle on Instagram, warning her followers what she was about to share put her in a “vulnerable” place.

The Monroe, Michigan, native said the custody battle was being orchestrated by her ex’s mother.

“He would never spend his money to take me to court, but his mother sure would,” Paulun revealed in her Instagram statement. “She’s been in charge of his lawyers and keeping us in court since Ellie was one. Even when she knew I was struggling immensely financially, she would take me back to court but never buy Ellie a thing or even ask if she needed anything.”

Paulun — who is also the mother to a 4-month-old son, Bodhi, and a 12-year-old son, Lyle — claimed Rice was mistreating their 6-year-old daughter, Ellie.

“When looking for legal advice & a new lawyer a few months ago I mentioned that Ellie has been complaining of not being fed and her dad not taking proper care of her,” she explained. “This is only a small sliver of what is going on.”

Fans Slammed Paulun for Asking for Money

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit said it was “disgusting” that Paulun was asking for financial help. Some people claimed she was misspending her money, draining her bank account so she could spend it on her looks, build a lavish home and go on vacation.

“This is disgusting that she’s begging for money like this when she’s building a house and just went on vacation,” one fan remarked. “This girl seriously has no problem either lying to people for fake boobs or trying to tell a sob story so others will pay for her responsibilities and I wish people would altogether quit giving her a platform.”

A few viewers wrote they were suspicious of Paulun’s story.

“Something is obviously going on that could cause her to lose custody,” they suspected. “If it wasn’t, she wouldn’t be so scared about it. She could just get an appointed attorney or one that’s available for low-income people through the courts.”

