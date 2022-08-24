Kids Are ‘Mean’ to Daughter of ‘Teen Mom’ Star

While the stars of “Teen Mom” are happy to appear in front of MTV’s cameras, some of the kids aren’t as jazzed about appearing on national TV.

Briana DeJesus told Too Fab that her 10-year-old daughter, Nova, doesn’t always want to film anymore. DeJesus said kids have been mean to her oldest daughter, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin.

“Nova’s getting older. She’s basically a pre-teen now and she has her moments where she just doesn’t want to film and I have to respect that,” DeJesus told Too Fab.

“I brought her into this, she didn’t really have an option, so now that she’s older I’m letting her pick and choose when she wants to choose and when she doesn’t,” she said. “I’m trying to give her as much privacy as possible because kids are mean at school and I don’t want her to go through that.”

Nova’s sister, 5-year-old Stella — whose father is Orlando DJ Luis Hernandez — feels differently about the cameras being around.

“I’m struggling with that and I’m trying to figure out what’s the best situation for Nova,” DeJesus explained. “Stella loves the camera, she’s like let me put my glasses on, I’m ready.”

DeJesus was talking to Too Fab to promote “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” a combination of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” The new series will focus on the moms who have remained with the series, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Ashley Jones and Jade Cline.

Jenelle Evans is slated to make a cameo appearance but is not officially coming back to the series after her firing in 2019.

Nova Isn’t the Only ‘Teen Mom’ Kid Who Doesn’t Like Filming

While some kids enjoy being in the spotlight, it’s not for everyone. Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry said her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, doesn’t enjoy the attention, either.

“Isaac doesn’t like having his picture taken, and he doesn’t like to film. He’s not into sports; he’s playing piano,” Lowry said via Instagram in December 2021, per The Sun.

“Therefore, he doesn’t come on here a lot with us,” she said, referring to Instagram. She regularly features her younger sons, 8-year-old Lincoln, 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

“Piano isn’t a group thing, it’s a him thing,” she continued, per The Sun. “When he wants to, I let him come on here but he is fully supported in whatever he does.”

Chelsea Houska Quit ‘Teen Mom’ Because of Aubree

One of the reasons Chelsea Houska decided to move on from “Teen Mom 2” was because she didn’t feel comfortable with Aubree becoming a teenager in front of MTV’s cameras.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” the mother-of-four told E! News in May 2021. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time,” Houska continued. “There came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”