Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra’s Daughter Nova Shares Her Thoughts on Teen Pregnancy

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Nova, 7, had “Teen Mom” fans laughing after she shared some wise words in a video posted to the “Teen Mom” Instagram page on November 1.

Nova Asks Catelynn About Her First Pregnancy

In the Tuesday video, Nova asked her parents how old they were when Catelynn was pregnant with Carly, the couple’s eldest daughter.

After Catelynn revealed she was sixteen, Nova shared her thoughts on teen pregnancy.

“That is not a grown-up,” she told her mom. “You should be like forty or something.”

The couple found Nova’s response humorous and agreed that forty was a “great age” to start a family.

“Teen Mom” fans shared their thoughts on Nova’s statements in the comment section. Many fans wrote that Nova’s reaction made them laugh and gave kudos to Catelynn and Tyler for raising a “wise” daughter.

“40 is a great age 🤣🤣🤣,” one fan commented.

“Nova is so wise. And I love the way she talks,” another fan wrote.

“She [is] so smart! I love that she’s asking questions ❤️,” a third user added.

“Nova is so inquisitive,” a fourth user pointed out. “Those were some deep questions and very mature thinking. She is very smart. ❤️”

“Nova is hilarious 😆 she’s a smart kid,” a fifth user wrote.

Catelynn Talks to Nova About Carly’s Adoption

After sharing her thoughts on teenagers having babies, Nova continued to press Catelynn and Tyler about the pregnancy.

“Why did you think about having a baby that early,” she asked her mom and dad.

The couple took the question as an opportunity to talk to their daughter about Carly’s adoption. The “Teen Mom” stars gave their eldest daughter Carly up for adoption when they were teenagers. Carly’s adoption story was shown on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

“When mommy found out she was pregnant, she was like, ‘Okay, well, you know, me and daddy talked and we said we can’t raise a baby right now. We didn’t have cars. We were still in school. No Jobs,” Catelynn explained to her daughter.

“You should have asked God for a baby later,” Nova replied.

“It’s not really God, though,” Tyler told his daughter.

Tyler’s response prompted Nova to ask the question many parents dread having to answer.

“Well, then how does the baby produce in your stomach?” she asked her mom and dad.

Tyler explained to Nova that he and Catelynn had to “make” the baby. He explained that humans, like animals, mate to have babies.

“Oh, and you guys mated,” Nova exclaimed after listening to Tyler’s explanation.

Fans commented on the post praising Tyler and Catelynn for how they handled the question.

“IM LOVING THIS CONVERSATION ❤️ great job guys,” one fan commented.

“I loved seeing this,” another fan wrote. “Good conversation. It’s great to see the bond between parent and child.”

They handled this perfectly,” a third user added. “They have come so far ❤️ So proud of them.”

Catelynn Opens up About Teen Pregnancy

In the past, Catelynn has been open about the struggles of giving a child up for adoption. In a November 2021 interview with E! News, the MTV star reminisced about finding out she was pregnany at sixteen, telling the outlet, “I just remember the initial anxiety and being very scared.”

“The scared is me thinking that I don’t have anything,” she continued. “At that time, I didn’t even have a cell phone. I didn’t even have my driver’s license yet. I didn’t have a car. My mom and Tyler’s dad were kind of bad in addiction during that period of time also.”

Catelynn also spoke about her and Tyler’s decision to show Carly’s adoption story on television.

“When our episode first aired on MTV in 2009, it was the very first episode that really documented what adoption looks like,” she told the publication. “I really do think that it opened the eyes for lots of people to really see how real adoption works and the struggles that birth parents go through and adoptive parents go through.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

