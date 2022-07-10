PHOTO: Bristol Palin Shares Rare Crop Top Selfie

On July 8, former “Teen Mom” star Bristol Palin shared a selfie to Instagram wearing a yellow crop top.

She captioned the pic, “ma 🤓✨.”

She took the picture in a mirror rocking ripped blue jeans and a black purse.

Palin was part of “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 after Farrah Abraham departed the series.

After that, per The Sun, Palin left the show, saying that being part of the MTV series “wasn’t a fit.”

On Instagram, she wrote, “teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford 🤣 $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction. I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! ❤️🍻 xoxo, B.”

Palin gave birth to her first son, Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston, in 2008. She is also mother to Sailor Grace Meyer and Atlee Bay Meyer.

What has she been doing since her time on the series?

Here’s what you need to know:

Palin Is a Real Estate Agent in Texas

These days, the mother of three is busy working as a real estate agent in Texas.

According to The Sun, she has made over $15.3 million selling mansions.

The outlet wrote that Palin sold a four-bedroom home for $2,299,000. In addition, she has sold a 2,695 square-foot home for $1,059,000.

Palin currently lives in Texas in a $773,000 home, according to The Sun.

She announced that she would be on “Teen Mom OG” in 2008 at the age of 17. Since then, Palin has appeared on “Today,” “The View,” and “Dancing With The Stars.” She finished the latter in third place.

Palin Talks Her ‘Embarrassing’ Experience on ‘Teen Mom’

During a January Instagram Story, per The Sun, Palin filmed herself on a television episode of “Teen Mom.”

She said, “Y’all, you’re not gonna believe what I’m watching right now. That is not me.”

Bristol continued: “I almost forgot about all this.”

She captioned a later picture, “Y’all, we all go through struggles. I will admit it’s very weird watching it play out on TV, especially when you haven’t thought about this show, or even acknowledge that you’ve been on anything like this before.”

“It’s very weird seeing it in retrospect, I’ll be honest with you, but my kids are so cute so I think it’s special to see that. Crazy, crazy, crazy. Full circle. God is good.”

When she once again panned to the television, she wrote in text, “embarrassing, but let’s get reallllll. new to Texas.. didn’t know anyone or have any support here.. no job.. 3 young kids.. and my husband had just left me.”

She continued with another photo, “+ have an incredible crew and together we have created a rapidly successful, and growing business. (helping over 70 families in the last 12 months alone).”

At the end of the posts, she wrote, “I’m still a hot mess – so don’t get it twisted, but all I’m saying is don’t sleep, or doubt, on God’s glory being able to be revealed in you too.”