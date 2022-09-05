PHOTO: Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra battled rumors she was pregnant after she posted a new family photo on Instagram. The shots were taken to celebrate her daughter Rya’s first birthday.

The family all wore matching shades of pastel blue. Lowell’s eldest daughter, 9-year-old Nova, placed her hand on her mother’s midsection, sparking some people to wonder if Lowell was going to have a fifth baby.

The chatter went down on social media sites like Reddit and Instagram.

“Is catelynn pregnant? why is nova touching her stomach,” one fan inquired.

“Is this a pregnancy announcement what’s happening here,” a second person said.

“I would have moved my kids hand if it were on my stomach and I wasn’t pregnant,” another noted.

Others thought Lowell might have been hinting she was pregnant with a boy, specifically, since the whole family was wearing different shades of blue.

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have three daughters together: Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and Rya.

They placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 when they were 17 years old. The couple opted for a semi-open adoption, so the MTV stars occasionally get to see Carly. As she’s gotten older — and entered her teenage years — it’s been harder for the Baltierras, who are based in Michigan, to visit Carly, who lives in North Carolina with her parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Lowell and Baltierra Always Wanted a Boy

Lowell and Baltierra dreamed of having a baby boy, with Baltierra expressing disappointment when he found out Vaeda was a girl.

“I think we both want a boy for sure, but also we have Nova,” Lowell told Us Weekly in 2018. “So it’s, like, if we’re just meant to have girls, we’re meant to have girls.”

Lowell made a similar claim while she was pregnant with Rya in 2021.

“We really want to have a boy. We even looked at gender selection,” Lowell said on “Teen Mom OG.”

“Getting pregnant hasn’t been easy,” she added. “I had a miscarriage a few years ago followed by a bunch of false positives and then another miscarriage. And even through all of the heartbreak, we kept trying.”

Baltierra Had a Vasectomy

Despite the couple wanting a boy — and fans wondering if Lowell could be pregnant again — the chance of Lowell carrying a fifth child is unlikely. Baltierra underwent a vasectomy in May after they decided they were done having children — even if their fourth baby was a girl.

Baltierra admonished men who refused to undergo the procedure, which prevents pregnancy.

“I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one. This is WILD to me!” he said. “Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better!”

Plus, Lowell confirmed Rya was their last baby.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy … that’s really all that matters,” Lowell told Celebuzz in February 2021. “This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.