PHOTO: Catelynn Lowell Posts NSFW Pic of Husband Tyler Baltierra

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell was inspired to show off her husband, Tyler Baltierra, after she came across an Instagram prompt that said to “flex your significant other.”

She chose a picture of Baltierra lying down. He was shirtless, wearing sunglasses, a backward baseball cap, and possibly boxers or a bathing suit. She captioned the photo, “YES DADDY,” and included a heart-eye emoji.

Baltierra, 30, shared the picture on his page and wrote, “Ohhhh okayyy lol I see you out here sharing with the whole class huh!?”

It’s not the first time Lowell and Baltierra have flirted online. The “Teen Mom” star once leaked a text exchange with Baltierra.

In June, Lowell participated in a TikTok trend where people shared screenshots of texts sent by their partners.

Lowell’s video showed eight quotes, which included messages like:

Do you feel like taking another ride when you get home? You like everything else long, with a smirking face emoji. I’m sowwy I have wrong pee pee. I also got some mess free period s*** lol cuz idk about you but I wanna lay the smack down on that body of yours You’re a f****** MILF baby!!! I’m gonna miss f****** you while I heal SOFT is the exact OPPOSITE of what you MAKE ME Gotta stop talking about it now lmao.

The Baltierras have been married since August 2015 and have been together since they were in 7th grade. They have three daughters together: 7-year-old Nova, 4-year-old Vaeda and 18-month-old Rya Rose. Their eldest daughter, 13-year-old Carly, was placed for adoption when she was a baby.

Baltierra Had a Vasectomy

Some of Baltierra’s NSFW text messages might have been alluding to his vasectomy, which he underwent in May.

The Michigan native admitted to being nervous about undergoing the procedure.

“Tyler is so nervous about this vasectomy,” Lowell told the camera. “And I’m like dude I had four babies come out of my cooter, you can handle this procedure.”

Baltierra was afraid of the pain, even though it was probably “minimal,” and Lowell said she would have a bag of frozen peas ready for her husband.

Baltierra Asked Gary Shirley For Advice

Baltierra reached out to his co-star, Gary Shirley, who had the procedure done two years ago.

Shirley has two children. He shares his eldest daughter, 13-year-old Leah, with ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood, and his youngest daughter, Emilee, is from his marriage to wife Kirstina Anderson.

Shirley told his friend had the operation because Anderson became pregnant twice after she had her tubes tied.

Shirley walked him through the procedure, saying that Baltierra would be awake and he’d be able to smell and hear what was going on.

“Nothing changes when you’re doing your thing,” Shirley told Baltierra. “You still feel like a man.”

Baltierra joked, “Just castrate my a**. I’ll be fine.”

But Shirley hinted he might be having some regrets.

“Part of me now is like, I would like to have another kid,” he told Baltierra. “Maybe that’s because I know I can’t have them.”

“I mean, I miss having that little baby,” he continued. “Now my kids are getting older, they’re not babies, and I look back and see all the pictures and the videos and it breaks my heart.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.