PHOTO: Fans Tear Into Catelynn Lowell Over ‘Gross’ Detail

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Catelynn Lowell caused a stir among fans when she made a joke about her husband, Tyler Baltierra, having surgery. Baltierra underwent a vasectomy on May 6 after the couple — who has three daughters — decided they were done having children.

“I’m getting snipped tomorrow,” Baltierra says in the “super trailer” for “The Next Chapter,” which premieres on September 6.

“I got a whole bag of frozen corn for your balls,” Lowell tells her husband with a laugh.

Lowell’s storyline for the first season of “The Next Chapter” is about her and Baltierra’s surgeries. “Catelynn finds herself in the emergency room and has surgery to remove a cyst. With three young girls at home, Tyler and Catelynn decide they are done having children, so Tyler gets a vasectomy,” her bio says on MTV’s website.

Lowell and Baltierra welcomed four children together: Carly, 12; Nova, 7; Vaeda, 3, and 1-year-old Rya Rose. They relinquished their parental rights to Carly in 2009 when they were 17 years old, as shown on their episode of MTV’s “16 & Pregnant.”

Viewers Said Lowell Was Being ‘Disgusting’

Fans on Reddit discussed the trailer, where a number of people said Lowell was “gross” for making her “frozen corn” comment about her husband’s surgery.

Others on Reddit created a new discussion, where they resurfaced a photo of Lowell during “Teen Mom OG.” Lowell was trying to get pregnant and took pregnancy tests. She also peed in a Tupperware container and brought it into the kitchen, causing an avalanche of comments.

“Reminder to drink water and not eat at other peoples house,” the original poster said.

“Not only is it disgusting, but you don’t need a whole Tupperware container full of pee even if you’re taking multiple tests. Just pee into a small disposable cup like a normal person,” one person wrote.

“She’s 100% the kind of person that says “I HaTe dRiNkInG wAtEr,” reads a popular comment.

Baltierra Said Men Who Didn’t Get Vasectomies Were ‘Pathetic’

After undergoing his surgery, Baltierra spoke out about the procedure and advocated that other men who do not want children should get vasectomies too.

Baltierra’s comments went down on social media after Lowell shared a video of her husband “icing his balls.”

“[Tyler] took one for the team 😂❤️😜,” she wrote.

Baltierra maintained that his wife was the “amazing” one in their family.

“If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips! Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!! 😂💀” he wrote on Instagram.

After praising his wife, the MTV star took aim at other men.

“But on another note…I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one. This is WILD to me!” he said. “Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better!”