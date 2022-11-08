PHOTO: Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra’s Daughter Looks ‘So Grown’ in New Snap

“Teen Mom” kid Nova Baltierra showed off her style in a new picture that was posted to social media. The snap doesn’t appear on the Instagram grid for Catelynn Lowell or Tyler Baltierra, but it was picked up by the fan page, Teen Mom Fanz.

Nova added dyed the bottom of her hair turquoise and added a few strips of blue to her bangs. She smiled in the photo and placed her hand on her hip. The 7-year-old wore a black jacket, black T-shirt, and blue jeans. She topped off her look with some silver and black checkered boots.

The post on Teen Mom Fanz’s page garnered more than 5,500 likes, including one double tap from “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star Madisen Paige.

The most popular comment on the page is from a fan who thinks Nova looks just like her father. “Omg she has Tyler’s whole face but I see Catelynn, too ♥️,” they said.

Another top response was from someone who thinks Nova resembles her maternal grandmother, April Brockmiller. “I think she looks like April!” they wrote.

When people weren’t talking about who Nova looked liked, others said she was “adorable” and “looks so grown.”

Nova Misses Her Biological Sister, Carly

On the November 1 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Catelynn revealed she Nova was crying when she picked her up from school one day. She wanted to know why she couldn’t see her biological sister, Carly.

As “Teen Mom” fans already know, Catelynn and Tyler placed Carly for adoption in 2009 when they were 17 years old. They feared they wouldn’t be able to give her a good life, and wanted something different for her than what they had when they were younger.

Catelynn talked about the situation with Tyler, telling him Nova said: “I really miss Carly… why did you have to separate us?”

“It just never occurred to me when I was making the decision at 16 how it would impact my future children,” Catelynn told her husband.

Nova Had a Serious Talk With Her Parents

Later in the episode, Catelynn brought Nova into the conversation.

“When I picked you up from school and you were sad about missing Carly, what makes you sad about it?” Catelynn asked her.

“I feel like that’s my sister and I can’t see her that much,” Nova answered. “Like, imagine getting split up from your sister. Or your brother.”

Both Catelynn and Tyler agreed they would be sad too. Nova’s next question was how old her parents were Catelynn was pregnant.

“That is not a grown up,” Nova told them. “You should be like 40 or something… Why did you think about having a baby that early?”

Tyler said they weren’t being responsible and made bad choices.

“You should have asked god for a baby later,” Nova told her parents.

Tyler told her it wasn’t really up to god.

“Well, then how does a baby produce in your stomach then?” Nova said, pointing to her mother.

The couple laughed and Tyler explained they had to make the baby the way animals mate.