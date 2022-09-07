PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Celebrates Aubree’s 13th Birthday

Former “Teen Mom 2” stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer officially have a teenager on their hands: Aubree Lind-DeBoer turned 13 on September 7.

Houska, 31, commemorated Aubree entering her teen years by sharing a post on Instagram. Aubree smiled in the photo, sporting her short hair and winged eyeliner, which Houska first did for her in a tutorial posted to TikTok.

Aubree wore jeans, a graphic T-shirt and added some jewelry to finish her look.

Heading into her 13th birthday, Aubree changed her look by cutting her hair and dyeing half of her hair dark brown.

“My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER,” Houska wrote as the caption for the photo.

Thousands of fans wished Aubree a happy birthday, including some former “Teen Mom” stars.

“Happiest birthday to your babe!!!” wrote Bristol Palin.

“Happy birthday!!!!! 🎉💕” said Kailyn Lowry.

Houska is the mother of four children. Aubree is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind. She welcomed her three youngest children — 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June — with DeBoer.

Fans Gushed Over the New Photo of Aubree

Fans don’t get to see Aubree as much as they used to since Houska quit “Teen Mom” in November 2020, and they usually fawn over any photo Houska posts of her eldest daughter.

The post on September 7 was no different. A screenshot of Houska’s birthday tribute to Aubree was shared on Reddit, where it became the top post of the day with more than 700 upvotes.

A majority of viewers became nostalgic, remembering watching Aubree when she was a baby.

“Omg little Aubz all grown up, making us all feel ancient 😂 She’s so cute & I love that she has her own sense of style!” one person wrote.

Some people said Aubree looked unrecognizable now. “Omg! Didn’t even recognize her!! So awesome 😎,” they said.

Others joked that Aubree was passing the awkward stage.

“Why are kids just completely bypassing the awkward ill advised fashion and terrible make up phase? It’s a rite of passage damn it,” a comment with more than 130 upvotes said. “She is beautiful!”

Houska said Aubree getting older was one of the reasons she left “Teen Mom 2” — she didn’t want Aubree to feel uncomfortable to talk to her mother about personal issues because it might air on national television.

Houska Is Coming Back to TV

Houska might have moved on from “Teen Mom” but that doesn’t mean she’s done with TV.

Houska and DeBoer landed their own show on HGTV, called “Farmhouse Fabulous,” where they will renovate homes in South Dakota.

HGTV released a bio for Houska, where they referred to her as an “actress” and an “Instagram sensation.”

“HGTV will provide an insider look into their newest adventures — launching a full-time renovation and design business in South Dakota — in the newly greenlighted series Farmhouse Fabulous,” the network wrote.

“Now they’re ready to take on the challenge of helping others in the area do the same. During each hour-long episode, they’ll lean on Cole’s construction experience and Chelsea’s eye for design as they guide a family through the design process,” HGTV added. “We’ll also get a peek at Cole and Chelsea’s lives at home.”

“Farmhouse Fabulous” is slated to air on HGTV in spring 2023.