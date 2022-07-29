PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Slammed for ‘Botox Party’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska faced backlash from fans online after she talked about going to Hill City, South Dakota, for a family getaway on July 28.

Around the same time, Houska was driving from Vermillion, South Dakota, to Hill City, her sister, Angie Houska, shared a picture of their father, Randy, with a slew of needles around him. Alcohol pads, cotton balls, and vials were also pictured in the photo. “When your dad does botox and brings on vacation,” she wrote.

The image caused a stir on Reddit, where hundreds of fans commented about the injections. “Houska family vacations involve Botox parties,” an original poster wrote.

The thread garnered nearly 500 upvotes and amassed more than 650 comments.

“It must be so weird to be rich and privileged. From the outside looking in it is weird as hell. Botox parties on family vacation..ok,” read one popular comment.

“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” said another top response.

“With the way Chelsea now looks including her friends, I wouldn’t be gloating about dad and the botched Botox injections he gives!😬,” another snarked.

Not everyone was negative. Some fans said they were jealous that the Houskas got free injections on vacation.

“And I thought it was exciting when my Uncle Lane brings his homemade moonshine to family functions 😂,” one person joked, amassing nearly 200 upvotes.

Another post about Houska emerged, where an original poster claimed that the “Teen Mom” alum looked “horrendous.”

Houska Bought an Investment Property

Not only was Houska excited to go to Hill City to spend some time with her family, but she was also thrilled to tell her fans that she purchased an investment property.

“So, our fam is currently on a little road trip,” Houska said via Instagram stories. “We’re heading to the hills. Um, but, I’m just excited so I had to share that this morning before we headed to town, we signed papers and we officially closed on our first investment property! And I’m so excited.”

“And I’m ready to celebrate up in the hills… the kids got their pads. Aubree is actually already there,” she continued. “She rode up with my sister. Um, so, we’re gonna meet her there and I’m excited.”

Houska teased that the car ride wasn’t going well. “Wish us luck on this 5hr drive so far nobody is in a good mood,” she captioned the video.

Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, also joined the family for the trip. He and Houska have three children: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne, and 1-year-old Walker June. Aubree, 12, is Houska’s daughter from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Houska’s Photography Businesses Account Was Taken Down

On the same day, Houska was heading on her family vacation, the Instagram account for her photography business — Belle & Rae Co. — was removed. The account for an imposter, however, remained.

“This account is not us, and unfortunately Instagram took down our original Belle & Rae Co. act with no explanation at all, and no word back… so you will find me pouting and resenting insta for the rest of time,” read a statement from the company, shared by Houska.