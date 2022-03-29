PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Faces Backlash for ‘Toxic’ Picture

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska was criticized after she posted a new picture to Instagram on March 27.

The South Dakota native was showing off new items from Lauriebelles, a boutique clothing store she runs with her friend Laurie Karlson. Houska designs and sells her own pieces on Karlson’s website.

“Little @lauriebelles try on happening in my stories today ✨ which one is your fav?!” Houska captioned the post.

“All of them! I love how you style everything 🔥” former co-star Kailyn Lowry answered.

Does Houska Photoshop Her Photos?

While most of the comments on Houska’s Instagram post were complimentary, fans on Reddit had a different take on the picture. Some people accused Houska of altering the photo so her arm appeared smaller and her legs looked more muscular.

A discussion about the topic, posted on March 28, garnered dozens of comments and upvotes after one social media user noticed Houska’s photo was posted to the “Instagram vs. Reality” subreddit first.

Some people worried that the rumored edits to Houska’s pictures could effect the mental health of others.

“She’s always photoshopping the s*** out of her pics. That’s why it makes me sad to see her stans comment things like ‘why don’t I look like that after having kids…I wished I looked like this.’ Social media is so toxic,” they said.

Some fans said the alterations to the photo were obvious. “Definitely edited. I see the distortion and it’s most noticeable in that she didn’t do her hand so it looks like a monster hand on a baby arm…” they wrote.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a change in the color of Houska’s skin. “For the ‘I don’t see it’ crowd zoom in- you can see the color distortion up her leg and arm. You can see exactly where she messed with the pic,” they explained.

Houska’s Eldest Daughter Is Growing Up

Houska is best known for her appearance on “Teen Mom 2” and at the beginning of the series, it was just Houska and her eldest daughter, Aubree.

Houska posted a new video to her Instagram stories, which showed Aubree — now 12 — is almost ready to enter her teenage years.

“What! Aubree just walks in and look how cute she is,” Houska, 30, said in the video. “I’m looking like a bum, wearing the same clothes I’ve been wearing, and she is just the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Aubree, who was sitting in a chair when Houska started the video, flashed a smile for the camera and walked over to her mother so Houska could see her whole outfit. She clutched her cell phone in her hand the entire time. “OK teenager,” Houska captioned the video clip. Aubree will officially become a teen in September 2022.

After having a tumultuous relationship with Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, Houska went on to marry her husband, Cole DeBoer, in October 2016. In addition to Aubree, they have three more children together: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Even though Houska isn’t planning to return to MTV, she hasn’t given up on her television career. She and her family will be renovating homes in South Dakota for HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fabulous,” which is slated to debut in the spring of 2023.