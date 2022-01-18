PHOTO: Fans Gush Over New Picture of Chris Lopez’s Baby

Hundreds of “Teen Mom” fans swarmed to social media to gush over Chris Lopez’s son when the “Teen Mom 2” star posted a picture to Instagram on January 17, 2021, but they did find fault with one thing: the child’s name.

Lopez announced his third son’s name is Trew Christoper Lopez. Though fans wrote on Reddit that Trew was “gorgeous,” many of the comments centered around the child’s moniker. The post amassed more than 350 upvotes and over 240 remarks.

“Jesus what a stupid f****** name 😩,” said one top response.

“Wait they did not name this gorgeous child ‘Trew’ 😂😭,” another social media user wrote.

Some fans advised Lopez to legally change the spelling of the baby’s name while it’s still possible.

“Head down to the courthouse and change it to True. It’s not too late,” they wrote. “This kid is going to spend his life correcting people. It’s mean to do this to a kid; no one is dazzled by your jacked up spelling. Trew and True sound exactly the same, I am assuming.”

Some people took the opportunity to take a dig at Lopez.

“But why does he look like he’s more mature than Chris already?” one of the most popular comments said.

The last time Lopez shared a photo of Trew on his Instagram story in December 2021, he quickly deleted the picture. It showed his eldest boys — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed, the children he shares with ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry — with the baby. Lux was holding Trew and the side of Creed’s face was shown.

Lopez has not revealed the identity of Trew’s mother.

Lopez Said All His Sons Look Like Him

On January 11, 2022, episode of Lopez’s podcast, “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” the father-of-three said his boys resemble him based on their facial features and the way they sleep at night — with their mouths open.

“My kids look like me at all different stages… At Creed’s age right now, he looks just like me. He’s just a white boy,” Lopez said, referring to questions about Creed’s paternity. “That’s the only reason why people want to question me with that s***.”

“Trew looks like me as a young boy,” the Deleware resident added. “Lux, ya know, that’s like my mini-me.”

Lopez suspects all his sons will be taller than him, but he thinks Creed might be the tallest.

Lopez Experienced Lux & Creed’s First Steps

While talking to his friend Bread on the January 11th episode of the “P.T.S.D.” podcast, Lopez said he felt “blessed” that he witnessed Creed and Lux walk for the first time.

“I seen Lux’s first steps and I seen Creed’s first steps — like actually walking,” he said. “So I thought that was dope for me to be able to experience that, cause I ain’t get to experience a lot. Certain things I didn’t get to experience.”

Lopez mentioned one difference on his solo podcast, “Everybody Hates Lope,” in December 2021.

He didn’t “want to get too deep” about the differences he went through with Lux and Creed, but Lopez said he had a “sense of peace” while his girlfriend was pregnant with his third son, versus being “stressed the f*** out” when Lowry was pregnant.

