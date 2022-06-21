Cole DeBoer Rocks Skintight Costume On Wife’s Instagram

On June 20, “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska featured her husband, Cole DeBoer, in a skintight Spiderman costume on her Instagram Story.

In the video (which is no longer active), according to The Sun, DeBoer danced jokingly, ready to show his kids his new look.

Houska captioned the Story, “Happy father’s day to the best of the best,” and tagged her husband. In the background of the video, Houska could be heard calling out to the couple’s children, promising a “Father’s Day Surprise.”

The couple share children Watson, five, and Layne, three, together. Houska also has a daughter, Aubree, 12, from a previous relationship.

In the video, according to The Sun, Watson opened the door and immediately said, “No,” before slinking back into his room. Layne, meanwhile, had a similar reaction. Deboer continued the party, however, by recreating some of Spider-Man’s favorite moves.

A video of the dance, obtained by The Sun, can be seen here.

Here’s what you need to know:

DeBoer’s Dancing Skills

This isn’t the first time Houska has featured her husband’s dance skills on her Instagram Story.

In early May, per The Sun, she uploaded a clip of her husband on a party bus stripper pole.

While the dancing was a hit, fans were also taken with the outfits the couple wore at the time– matching denim onesies with a fanny pack.

One user wrote, “The CUTEST,” while another weighed in, “Nothing gets me like a Canadian tuxedo.”

Others likened them to “Justin and Britney” and some simply wanted to know: “WHERE DID YOU FIND THAT JUMPER?”

‘Farmhouse Fabulous’

While the couple clearly keeps the energy up at home, they’re bringing their efforts to HGTV this year with a new show called, “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

Season one of the show is expected to premiere in Spring 2023, according to HGTV.

Speaking to the outlet, Houska said, “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

Betsy Ayala, SVP of Programming & Production at HGTV shared, “Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business. We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series, and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”

On June 19, Houska uploaded a photo of a film slate to her Instagram with “That’s A Wrap!” written on it. She captioned the pic, “That’s a wrap! Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬 lookout @hgtv”

According to In Touch Weekly, the limited series will run for just six episodes and will follow Houska and DeBoer as they start a full-time renovation and design business to help local families re-do their homes.

In a press release, per In Touch Weekly, Houska said, “After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion.”