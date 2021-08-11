PHOTOS: Inside Chelsea DeBoer’s Luxury South Dakota House

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer built their new home in South Dakota from the ground up and shared the process on social media. They created an Instagram page dedicated to the build, called Down Home DeBoers. Since its inception in January 2020, the account has amassed 700,000 followers.

Aside from the DeBoers living there — along with their four children — the farm is complete with some animals. They have goats, two cows named Nelson and Steve, and a pig, who “Teen Mom 2” fans might remember is called Pete.

They first started working on the property in March 2020. “Aaaaand we officially have an entrance,” Houska wrote at the time. She then shared a picture of her husband taking in their new scenery.

“That’s a beautiful view…and I’m not just talking about that ass,” she joked. “Taking it allllll in. It’s gonna be pretty wild watching this place transform into home!!”

Houska, 30, revealed they had been planning this build for some time.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her family on the home build’s Instagram page. “We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

A Home With a View

One of the most important things for DeBoer and Houska to have in their new home was a beautiful view. It was important for them to find windows that allowed them to take in the land they bought.

“One of the things we always envisioned for the placement of this house was the view,” she wrote in June 2020. “We wanted to be able to see down the tree line and also be able to look out over the pond. I don’t know how they did it, but they lined this baby up PERFECTLY. Can’t wait to watch all the wildlife go from the trees to the pond.”

Something special also happened while they were building the home. Houska found out she was pregnant with their fourth child. They wrote special messages on the house and made sure to include their newest edition.

“When we were writing blessings on the house before the drywall went up, we wrote all our names and couldn’t leave out the new babe,” she said, announcing her pregnancy in August 2020 on the home build page. “So glad Cole got this photo! Our whole family 🤍 newest DeBoer coming 2021.”

Houska & DeBoer Described Their Style as Edgy, Badass & Glam

The Houska DeBoer farmhouse isn’t just your average farmhouse. When asked how they would describe their style, Houska told Heavy it was “glam” with hints of “badass” and “edgy.”

“We thought we were super modern farmhouse but as we were getting into it and picking things out, it’s ending up being more modern. I don’t really have a name for it,” Houska told Heavy in October 2020. “We’ve been calling it badass farmhouse or glam farmhouse. We make our own little style.”

“I feel like at its core it’s edgy. It’s like a mixture of me and Cole,” she continued. “Cole is more rustic farmhouse and I’m edgier and more glam. So it’s a mixture of both of us.”

READ NEXT: How Building Their Dream Hope Helped Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s Marriage