PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Gets Face Tattoo

“Teen Mom 2” alum Javi Marroquin debuted a new tattoo on July 9, showing he got a portrait of his youngest child, 3-year-old Eli, the son he shares with his ex-fiance, Lauren Comeau.

Marroquin got the portrait on his chest at Ink Gallery Tattoo Studio in New Jersey with Tiffany “Tattooz” Perez.

He promoted a numbing cream, Painless Tattoo, saying the experience didn’t hurt.

“I’ve always wanted a chest piece, but I knew I didn’t want to sit through the pain,” Marroquin wrote. “I then discovered @painlesstattooco and decided to give them a chance so I can get Eli’s portrait.”

“No exaggeration I didn’t feel a thing, I’ve obviously been through a lot of tattoo sessions and nothing compares,” he continued. “I’ve used the creams once the skin is broken, but never a cream applied before the session.”

He then provided a link so fans could get a discount on the cream. “Go get it!” he told his followers.

Marroquin has a portrait of his oldest son, 8-year-old Lincoln, as well as his former stepson, 12-year-old Isaac, the two older sons of his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. The kids’ faces appear on the inside of his forearm and the inside of his wrist, respectively.

Fans on Reddit Blasted Marrorquin’s New Tattoo

Marroquin thanked his tattoo artist for “crushing” the portrait, but fans on Reddit had a different take about how the work came out.

“That little guy is a cutie…. This tattoo looks scary af,” they said.

“talk about a jump scare, jesus (the tattoo, not cute little IRL eli). i don’t understand why people do this; portrait tattoos are sooo hard to do well and 9/10 of the time they end up loovc king wild,” wrote one fan, who amassed dozens of upvotes.

“Just when I thought Javi couldn’t be anymore cringey,” a third person added.

Lowry Said She Still Has Feelings For Marroquin

Lowry, 30, and Marroquin, 29, were married from 2012 to 2017 and have continued to flirt throughout the years, with Lowry saying Marroquin was the “right person, wrong time” during her final season of “Teen Mom 2.”

“There’s so much love there, as much as I hate him sometimes. I really feel like you have to love someone in order to hate them, does that make sense?” she said during a July 7 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Lowry doesn’t hold the same type of emotion for her oldest son’s dad, Jo Rivera, or Chris Lopez, the father of her two youngest sons, 4-year-old Lux and 23-month-old Creed.

“I feel completely indifferent about Jo [Rivera], and I feel completely indifferent about Chris [Lopez], but for Javi, I do feel like there’s so much love there, but not ‘oh my god, you’re my person, I want to spend the rest of my life with you’ person,” she said. “Just like love, as in ‘I respect you as my son’s father.’”

Lowry added she respects Rivera and Lopez, but she probably feels differently about Marroquin because they were married.

Lowry has moved on from her previous relationships and is currently in a relationship with 24-year-old Elijah Scott, who moved in with Lowry and her sons after a few months of dating.