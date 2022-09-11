PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Posts New Pic of Husband David Eason

“Teen Mom” fans had a lot to say when Jenelle Evans shared a new picture of her husband, former “Teen Mom 2” star David Eason.

The picture shows Eason looking directly into the camera with both hands atop his head. He trimmed his beard and cut his hair and wore a yellow Hawaiian shirt for the photo.

“Took this pic of [David Eason],” Evans wrote. She added a heart emoji and a hot red face emoji.

Eason isn’t exactly beloved by “Teen Mom” fans.

The North Carolina native was fired from the series in 2018 after he made homophobic and racist comments online.

Ire toward Eason soared when he fatally shot Evans’ French bulldog, named Nugget. MTV fired Evans as a result and the couple split for a few months at the end of that year. By January 2020 they had reconnected and by March 2020 they were living together on The Land.

Since leaving MTV, both Evans and Eason have accounts on OnlyFans, a subscription service that’s predominately used by sex workers.

Fans Trolled Eason Over the Photo

A Reddit user took a screenshot of Evans’s post and shared it to the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where it earned hundreds of comments and upvotes.

“The fact she thinks he’s hot just proves her delusion more than anything else lol,” one person said.

“He literally has the same jawline as quagmire,” reads one of the most popular comments, with moe than 150 upvotes.

“When your man murders your ten pound dog which results in CPS taking your kids 🥵💗,” read another top comment.

Evans’ two children, Ensley and Kaiser — as well as Eason’s daughter, Maryssa — were removed from the home for three months after CPS investigated the former reality stars.

Evans claimed she spent $10,000 on lawyer fees to have her children returned.

Evans Is Briefly Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Evans’ talked-about return to “Teen Mom” is on the horizon, but she’s not going to become a permanent fixture on the new series, dubbed “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

Evans considered reviving her role with MTV, but they were unable to come to an agreement.

“I alone decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms,” Evans told Page Six.

“It would have not aligned with my current opportunities,” she continued, per Page Six. “No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, [and] nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

Evans said she appreciated the offer MTV made and didn’t have any hard feelings concerning her former cast members.

“This is me being smarter about my career and future,” she said to Page Six. “I’d like to pursue all things that make sense for me and my family, and not burn any bridges in the process, just doing what’s right for me and participating in things that align with all I’m currently doing.”

Evans teased that has a show of her own coming out in the future and that it will air on a “major” network, TMZ reported.

Evans teased that has a show of her own coming out in the future and that it will air on a "major" network, TMZ reported.