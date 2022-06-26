PHOTO: Fans Criticize Kailyn Lowry After Posting Boyfriend Pic

Kailyn Lowry posted another picture of her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, on June 25, and fans had a lot to say about it.

In the snap, which was uploaded to Lowry’s Instagram Story, Scott looked at the camera while putting on a pair of shoes. Lowry wrote on the picture, “Y’all can’t tell me sh*t about this man.”

On Reddit, critics had a lot to say about the photo and Lowry’s relationship.

One person wrote, “I’d say putting him in your stories this early is gonna backfire but you’re desperate for attention and that isn’t surprising.”

Another reacted to Lowry’s comment by adding, “Nobody can tell her sh*t period, she doesn’t listen to constructive criticism.”

And a third added, “I feel like she’s doing the most right now to try and prove something, what that is i don’t know, she’s never plastered any of her men on social media before like this.. seems like a lot of ‘i’m fake happy’ i mean look at dude in the pic he doesn’t look too thrilled to be having this pic taken..”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry’s Ex Says Scott Has Already Moved In

Scott, according to The Sun, is 23 years old and Lowry’s neighbor in Delaware.

He is in the Army, and reports from Lowry’s ex indicate that he has already moved in with Lowry and her children at the family’s mansion in Delaware. His own house was recently listed for rent, according to The Sun.

In an April episode of the “P.T.S.D- Pressure Talk with Single Dads” podcast, hosted by Chris Lopez, the “Teen Mom” baby daddy said that Lowry and Scott are living together, and he learned it through his children.

“[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them. That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does].”

Lopez continued, “It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with.’” He continued, “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now he’s telling me about the new dude.”

Lowry Quit ‘Teen Mom’ In May

In May, Lowry announced that she was leaving “Teen Mom” after being part of the MTV franchise for 11 years.

Speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky during a reunion episode in May, she stated, “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

She continued, “I think that we should part ways,” she said. “I think this should be the end.”

During an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Lowry later hinted at the fact that she was angling for her own series.

“I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together,” she said. “And, so nobody really answered me when I said that, so I have been very hesitant to share information about him.”