PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Jo Rivera Posts Rare IG Update

Former “Teen Mom” star Jo Rivera took a break from social media for nearly five years but has slowly been making a comeback in 2022.

Rivera — who shares a child, 12-year-old Isaac, with former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry — surprised his wife, Vee Torres Rivera, and Lowry while they were recording their podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

“Just going to walk in like I own the place. Because that’s how I feel today,” he said in the video. “Let’s see what these ladies are talking about.”

Rivera walked up to his wife’s office and quietly opened the door. He then entered the space and scared Lowry, who let out a series of expletives.

Rivera was then invited to participate in the “Baby Mamas No Drama” episode.

“We just did this podcast. It was a lot of fun. It was wild, actually,” he said. “I was not prepared. So I guess that’s what I did.”

Rivera and Torres share one daughter together: 5-year-old Vivi.

The father-of-two said he enjoyed crashing his wife’s work day. “Having some fun surprising @veeautifyme and @kaillowry today! Check out the latest episodes of the BMND podcast,” he captioned his post.

“Love a supportive king 😍,” Torres wrote in her husband’s comment section. “First reeeel look at you thriving 😂😂.”

Rivera Posed For a Family Photo With Lowry & Isaac

One of the last times Rivera appeared on social media was with Lowry after Isaac performed in a talent show.

“🤩 @isaacelliottr played “wait for you” by Elliott Yamin on the piano for the talent show today & I cried a little 😂 I actually cried for all the kids,” Lowry wrote on Instagram. “It takes so much courage to play in front of your whole school – so proud is an understatement.”

Social media users on Reddit said Rivera “activated dad mode” for the photo.

The thread garnered more than 1,200 comments and sparked nearly 400 comments.

Lowry Opened Up About Her Past

During a new episode of “Barely Famous,” Lowry revealed that her mother struggled with alcoholism while she was a child.

She remembered her mom bringing her to the bar without any toys to play with. She would beg her mom for snacks or change to play games while she waited for her mom to go home.

“I would worry about my mom when I was a kid,” Lowry said. She memorized the numbers to all the local bars when she was little, just in case she needed to find her mom.

She acknowledged that she makes mistakes as a mom.

“For me, when I make a mistake and I know it’s going to affect my children, it bothers me a lot,” Lowry said.

Lowry went on to admonish mom-shamers.

“Like, people don’t realize that you don’t have to tell me that I’m traumatizing my kids,” the mother-of-four said around the 24-minute mark of the podcast. “You don’t have to tell me that I can make better decisions, and I need to be a role model for my children, like, I know that.”

