PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry Slammed Over ‘Tacky’ Home Accents Home

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was criticized after she showed new pictures from her home build in Delaware. The mother-of-four showed off her three new light fixtures, but not everyone was supportive.

The MTV personality asked her followers if they loved or hated the accents. All of the light fixtures had gold trim. Two of them had exposed sphere-shaped light bulbs and the other was a mid-century modern take on a chandelier.

While the majority of her Instagram followers said they liked the new accessories, not everyone on Reddit was as kind. Some people simply called the lights “ugly” while others weren’t as succinct with their commentary.

“These are going to date horribly, and the ‘gold’ colour is very cheap. Some of her house style is on point, but then she adds in super tacky accents,” one social media user wrote.

Some people worried the accents wouldn’t age well. “I don’t hate them, they would look cool in a restaurant or hotel lobby,” they said. “The problem with these is that they are very trendy right now and are going to be terribly dated in a year or two.”

Other fans defended Lowry, saying the style she chose is on trend. “I don’t hate them,” a viewer wrote. “They have a modern and maybe Sputnik vibe that I think is kinda popular now.”

Regardless of what viewers said, Lowry wrote she was “obsessed” with the light fixtures and joked that her youngest son — 1-year-old Creed — would call the sphere-shaped bulbs balloons.

It’s Not the First Time Lowry Has Faced Backlash Over Her Home

Lowry has been open about documenting her home build process, which has also opened her up to trolls. People have attacked the home for various reasons, whether it be the type of light fixtures she chose, the tile she picked or painting one of her ceilings black.

When it came to the tile in her home, which is white with asymmetrical black lines, Lowry admitted people would either love it or hate it. “There’s no in between,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2021.

Lowry Admitted She Didn’t Enjoy the Home Build Process

Building her own home from the ground up hasn’t gone the way Lowry expected it to. While answering fan questions on Instagram, Lowry admitted that she wasn’t enjoying the journey.

But that’s not going to stop her from trying again. Lowry said the second time around she’ll have a better idea of what she needs to do.

“This process and going through all of it is so different than what I anticipated it being,” she said. “I, in the foreseeable future, see myself selling this one and building another home because now I know what to expect and what measurements I want, and things like that.”

When she first started, Lowry thought she was going to love the experience. “I thought it was going to be so much fun… thought I was never going to want to stop but I realized that I don’t know that this house is going to wind up being the house that I want to stay in,” she said in August 2021.

