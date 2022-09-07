PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry Shares Rare Pic of All 4 Sons

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry got her four sons together to pose for their first day of school photo.

Sons Isaac, 12; Lincoln, 8; Lux, 5 and 2-year-old Creed smiled for their mom while standing on their front porch.

“They all picked out their own outfits & @mellolowry picked out his shoes 😂,” she wrote via Instagram. “Happy first day to all the kids going back to school today!”

Lowry doesn’t often get a chance to post family photos. For her 30th birthday in March, she said the only thing she wanted was a picture of herself with her kids.

“The only thing I wanted for my 30th was a picture of the 5 of us 🤍 & then I cried looking back at these. This is 30! ♓️,” she wrote at the time.

In a post from July, she shared a picture that showed Isaac holding Lux on his back and Lincoln holding Creed on his back. “These kids keep me sane & drive me crazy at the same time 🤍,” Lowry penned.

They Went On a Family Vacation Before School Started

Before Lowry sent her kids off to start the school year, she took them on a family vacation to Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania.

While they were there, Lincoln needed to go to the doctor after he was bitten by an insect and his eye swelled.

“So the other day, Lincoln got stung by a bee or a wasp, we don’t know,” Lowry said via Instagram stories on September 1. “And his eye is almost swollen shut. And so I was like okay we need to go see a doctor.”

Lincoln started to feel better after being prescribed medication — and he didn’t want to take things easy. He was ready to hit the green.

“Why is my son asking to go golfing when his eye is almost swollen shut?” Lowry said with a laugh. “But they gave him some steroids right in the doctor’s office to get it pumping through his system, but this kid wants to go golfing!”

Lowry Wants Her Own Show

Lowry quit “Teen Mom 2” in April 2022 after nearly 13 years of working with MTV, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to give up on reality TV. The star thinks she has so much content in her life — between having four children with three fathers and all the “chaos” that comes along — that she should get her own series.

Lowry didn’t like the idea of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” combining to create “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” Lowry said on her “Barely Famous” podcast, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Unless they want to offer that to me, or they want to work on something like that. I just don’t know. Why am I going to take a pay cut to do the same amount of work and also not be able to tell my story with full transparency?” she continued. “I want to to do that, despite what other people may say.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.