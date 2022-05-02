Photo: Kristina Shirley Shares Photo of Daughter Emilee

Gary Shirley’s wife, Kristina Shirley, caught the attention of “Teen Mom” fans after she shared a photo of her daughter Emilee in a March 5 Instagram post.

In the photo, Emilee is wearing a pink tank top and a trucker hat that says “Bass Pro Shops.”

Fans could not get over the resemblance between Emilee and Gary and Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah. They expressed their thoughts on the uncanny similarity between the two girls in the comment section.

“I thought this was Leah for a hot second,” one fan wrote.

“She looks so much like Leah, omg,” another user commented.

“Omg her and Leah are twins,” a third user chimed in. “You’re a great mom❤️❤️❤️. This little one is beautiful ❤️.”

“She is so cute,” a fourth user wrote. “She looks just like her big sister Leah.”

Amber Portwood on Her Relationship With Kristina Shirley

Amber Portwood and Kristina Shirley have not always seen eye to eye. In the past, Amber repeatedly took jabs at Kristina on social media, most notably during her Instagram live rants. However, the two have worked through their issues in recent years and are now in a much better place. Amber opened up about her relationship with Kristina in a recent interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The MTV star spoke candidly about her relationship with her ex Gary Shirley and his wife, telling the publication that her son, James, thinks of them as family.

“Gary is great. We’re friends,” she told the outlet in April 2022. “He has a great wife. It’s kind of amazing when we’re all together. James thinks of them as an uncle and aunt. [Their daughter] Emilee treats [James] like a brother. It’s amazing to see.”

Amber on Her Relationship With Her Daughter Leah

“Teen Mom” fans have watched Amber struggle to maintain a healthy relationship with her daughter, Leah, over the years, mainly due to Amber’s struggles with addiction.

Amber talked openly about her relationship with her daughter in an April 2022 interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. She revealed that she and Leah are currently in a good place with their relationship.

“We are now at a point that it is a fun relationship,” she told the outlet. “We’re not what people think anymore. She needed her time. She needed to understand and cope with my past.”

The “Teen Mom” star shared a sweet story about a heart-to-heart conversation she had with her daughter.

“She ended up coming to me and saying, ‘I will never judge you,’” she told The Ashley. “I said, ‘I’m glad you said that because I don’t want you to judge anyone. I want you to have an open mind,'” she continued.

Amber praised her daughter’s ability to forgive, stating, “my daughter is so amazingly smart and a beautiful person.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

