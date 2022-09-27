PHOTO: Fans Think Maci Bookout Just Announced Her Pregnancy

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout battled pregnancy rumors after she posted a new photo with her family on Instagram.

The picture showed Bookout at the beach with her husband, Taylor McKinney, and their three kids: 13-year-Bentley, 7-year-old Jayde Carter and 6-year-old Maverick. Bookout welcomed Bentley with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and Jayde and Maverick are from her relationship with McKinney.

McKinney raised Maverick into the air and Bentley smiled at his brother and stepfather. Bookout looked down at Jayde, who was hugging her mother around her waist.

“And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today,” Bookout captioned the photo.

Jayde’s positioning might be what made some fans on social media think Bookout’s new photo was a pregnancy announcement.

“Do pregnancy announcements often have kids hugging the mom these days or something?” one person wrote. “I remember C&T recently had a family photo where Nova was hugging her and everyone thought it was a pregnancy announcement too.”

“So did I, which I think the difference is really funny. When Maci does a photoshoot like this I assume it’s a big announcement, like a pregnancy,” another said.

A similar discussion went down in the comments section on Bookout’s Instagram, where one of the top comments says: “I thought this was another pregnancy announcement 😂😂😂😂.”

McKinney Didn’t Want to Get a Vasectomy

In a 2019 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Bookout asked her husband if he would be open to getting a vasectomy because she didn’t want to be on birth control anymore. She has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and she w wanted to explore what her symptoms would be like if she wasn’t taking hormones.

“I would love to not be on birth control, but considering we make babies like nobody’s business, that’s not a realistic option,” Bookout told her husband, before suggesting he get a vasectomy.

“I’m scared that it’s a permanent decision,” McKinney told Bookout, per Too Fab.

Bookout suggested they could freeze his sperm in case they wanted more children. “If you and I decided down the road we wanted more children out of nowhere, we could do that and I could still be off birth control,” she said.

But McKinney was unsure.

“I’m not crazy about the idea of a vasectomy,” he said. “I feel a little bit overwhelmed. I feel in this moment I’m not ready to make that decision.”

Bookout Is Open to Adoption

Bookout is still open to having more children and is interested in adoption.

“We’ve always both had that in our minds,” Bookout told Us Weekly in 2021. “We are still waiting. … Obviously right now is not the time, but yes, we are both definitely still interested and would welcome that in our future.”

“We’ll revisit it when I feel like[,] when we feel like, we have our three — not under control because I don’t think that will ever happen — but when maybe when Maverick is in school too, and things can kind of get a little bit more structured,” Bookout added.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.