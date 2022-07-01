PHOTO: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Posts ‘Date Night’ Pic After Firing

It’s not often that Mackenzie Standifer Edwards posts a picture of her husband, “Teen Mom OG” alum Ryan Edwards, but when she does she’s sure to get fans talking.

Moments after the Tennessee resident posted a picture to Instagram of a “date night” she experienced with her husband, the image made it over to Reddit where hundreds of fans flooded the comments section with their opinions about Edwards’ health and sobriety.

The parents — who welcomed son 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old daughter Stella together — attended a Mötley Crew at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 30. Standifer has a son — 7-year-old Hudson — from another relationship, just as Edwards has a son, 13-year-old Bentley, from his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, “Teen Mom” favorite Maci Bookout.

“My Mother’s Day present was a HUGE success,” Standifer, 35, captioned the photo. “We sang all night long with @poison @joanjett @motleycrue @defleppard. Such a fun date.”

Standifer and Edwards, 34, smiled for the camera.

Standifer wore a bright pink top and Edwards wore a black T-shirt and backward black baseball cap.

“Great pic !!! 😘❤️,” wrote Edwards’ mom, Jen.

Most Fans Said Edwards Looked ‘Healthy’ in the New Photo

Edwards has struggled with drug addiction in the past, spending time behind bars for heroin possession, but viewers on Reddit suspected Edwards might be living a healthier lifestyle since leaving TV.

The question about Edwards’ health was posted by an original poster, who asked: “New post from Mack— what are we thinking about Ryan’s look here? Healthy or no?”

“I think he looks a lot better than he normally does! A lot more life in that face. But I honestly wouldn’t know, I didn’t even realize he was using drugs when I watched the show so,” one fan wrote.

“He looks old with his grey hair, but otherwise healthy. Good for him if he has kicked his addiction,” another person agreed.

The Edwards Probably Won’t Return to ‘Teen Mom’ or Reality TV

It’s unlikely that Standifer and Edwards will return to “Teen Mom” — or reality TV at all — since they were fired in March 2021 following an explosive reunion episode.

“I don’t think TV is a place for me or for Ryan anymore,” Standifer said during an interview with Debra Danielsen, the mother of “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham.

“I think that ship has sailed. I’m not quite sure that I really have anything that interesting going on besides just being a mom and I’m good with that,” she said on the RHEB3L – EMPOWER podcast.

She was grateful for her time on TV.

“I think that because of the show and because of TV, I do now have a platform on social media that I can promote positivity and encouragement and empowerment to other people,” said Standifer, who has an Instagram following of 540,000.

Standifer is relieved her time on “Teen Mom” is over.

“The show being gone, it’s honestly been a weight lifted off of everybody’s shoulders,” she said. “Everybody just feels like ‘Ahh, I can take a deep breath. … Not having that extra level of public opinion is amazing for everyone. … I know, and the people that I meet know, that I’m not this horrible, nasty human being. It’s a lot better now than it was.”