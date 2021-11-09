PHOTO: Nathan Griffith Gets Mixed Reaction to Dying Hair

“Teen Mom 2” alum Nathan Griffith showed off a new look via Instagram stories on November 8, 2021, which attracted mixed reviews from fans. The father-of-two dyed his hair platinum, striking a contract between the top of his head and his brown beard.

The photo was captured by fan account Teen Mom Chatter, who asked their followers about their thoughts on Griffith’s new hair.

“It must be something in the air 😂 #NathanGriffith is the latest of a string of posts of cast who have changed up their style… what do y’all think?” they said.

One of the most popular comments on the page was not supportive of Griffith having platinum blond hair. “Who told him that was okay,” the top response said.

“No Nathan, just no,” another naysayer wrote.

But not everyone was critical of the change, a handful of people said they appreciated the new look. Others said Griffith looked just like his 7-year-old son Kaiser, the child he shares with ex-fiance and fellow “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans.

“Looking even more like Kaiser 🙌,” a popular comment said.

“Kaiser is his literal twin. He’s not a bad looking guy 🤷‍♀️,” another wrote.

Griffith and Evans started dating in 2013 after they met on Tinder, according to In Touch Weekly. She had just split from ex-husband Courtland Rodgers. Their son, Kaiser, was born the following year.

As documented on “Teen Mom 2,” Griffith and Evans had a rocky relationship. A fan-favorite moment emerged when he told Evans to “stop it” during a tense moment. They called it quits for good in 2015, months after getting engaged.

Griffith Is on OnlyFans Now

Griffith first teased fans about starting an OnlyFans account via Instagram, but after getting some positive feedback, the North Carolina native decided to go through with the subscription-based social media platform.

Griffith promised to share workout and diet tips on OnlyFans, but he also teased that some nudity might be involved.

“Workout tips, diet and much more random stuff,” he wrote via Instagram on November 2, 2021, according to The Sun. He also shared a naked shower picture where he covered his private parts with a sticker that said, “Did the dishes!”

A week before showing off his blond hair on Instagram for free, the former MTV personality said fans could see his new hair on the subscription-based platform. “Changing my whole style! But you can only see the new look on OnlyFans,” he wrote. “You can check out the full content and my shoulder/back workout on OF.”

Griffith Shares Inspirational Messages on Instagram

Griffith isn’t just about sharing fitness tips on social media. He also posts uplifting messages.

In his latest Instagram post, shared via Instagram on November 2, 2021, Griffith talked about having faith.

“When we met, I had no idea you’d become this important to me,” he says in the audio. “And now, I can’t even imagine what life would be like without you because you mean so much to me. I love you.”

He told his followers, of which there are nearly 40,000, to send his audio to someone they love.

“Even though there might be storms in a relationship… you’ll have to remember that those will eventually reside,” Griffith wrote as the caption for the video. “And if your relationship is strong enough, you’ll look back at where you were then and where you are now.”

