PHOTOS: Fans Flip Over Pics of Amber Portwood’s Wrecked House

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood was shocked when she saw her $315,000 Geist, Indiana, “dream home” for the first time in three years. Portwood vacated the house so her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, could live there with their son, 4-year-old James, after she pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation in 2019. After a three-year custody battle, a judge awarded guardianship to Glennon, who decided to move to California with James. That meant Portwood was able to access her forever home again, but she wasn’t prepared for the state of the abode.

MTV cameras filmed the inspection for the November 8 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” showing items thrown around the home, stains on the rugs, splatters on the walls and dirt in the bathtub. Portwood her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, said the home smelled like urine. Shirley picked up a blanket from the living room couch and said it reeked of “pee.”

He promised to help Portwood clean up the property. Shirley put on a pair of plastic gloves as if he was ready to start cleaning right then. Leah, their 13-year-old daughter, was also at the walkthrough. She said CPS should have been called on Glennon because of the way he was allowed to live.

“Leah, you would never live like this, FYI,” Shirley told his daughter. “No child should live like this, ever.”

Fans Had Portwood’s Back

Portwood has often been the subject of criticism among “Teen Mom” fans, but this time around people felt bad about the way Glennon left the home.

A discussion on Reddit amassed nearly 500 comments.

Some people didn’t think they should be shocked by the way Glennon was living in the house. “Are we surprised that the man who witnessed Amber’s antics on Marriage Boot Camp and then pursued her, is also unhinged himself?” they said.

“Andrew is a huge creep I can’t say it enough,” a second wrote.

Others said Portwood should sue her ex for damages. “Of course, that shit is trashed it’s trashed because Andrew is probably a slob and was like oh well it ain’t my place anyways. Sue him for damages and be done,” they penned.

Portwood Admitted She’s Not Perfect

The “Teen Mom” star has been active on Instagram, posting almost daily updates. In her most recent caption, Portwood said that’s made some mistakes.

“No one lives a perfect life but it takes courage to share your story,” she wrote on November 9.

I know I’m not alone….”

The day before, Portwood shared a drawing of “The positive loop.” It says to “Observe: focus on your inner world; Feel: embrace your emotions; Reflect: explore where your emotions come from; Act: according to your intuition; Grow: cultivate your simple joys.”

“The loop won’t always be perfect but the process will always be the same,” she added as the caption.

Portwood has been promoting her memoir, “So, You’re Crazy Too?” where she talks about her life and her five mental illnesses. Portwood was given a primary diagnosis of bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.