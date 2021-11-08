PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska’s New Pet Concerns Fans

Some fans were concerned after they saw photos of “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska’s new puppy, Dale. While most fans commented on how cute the new addition to the family looked, others were worried about the health of the bassett hound.

Houska, 30, revealed her family added a new pet to their home via their Down Home DeBoers Instagram page. She only used the puppy’s name as the announcement: “Dale DeBoer 🐾.”

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have a small menagerie on their South Dakota property. They now have three dogs: Phil, a great dane; a pug, and Dale the basset hound. They also have two cows — Nelson and Steve — and two goats called Dixie and Lou. Houska also has a pig named Pete, whose adoption was shown on “Teen Mom 2.”

The animals weren’t often shown on “Teen Mom 2” because they became nervous around the MTV production crew and cameras.

“I’ve said this before but when there’s a crew of 6-10 people plus Cole me& the kids in my not so huge living room, my animals get anxiety,” she tweeted on July 10, 2018. “I’ve found it’s easier to have them downstairs (with giant couch to lounge and the tv on) when everyone is there.”

Some Fans Said Owning a Dog Like Dale Was ‘Cruel’

On the same day Houska announced they brought Dale home, fans took screenshots of the update and shared it to Reddit.

Hundreds of fans upvoted the post and flooded the comment section to congratulate Houska, but not everyone was celebrating. Some fans worried that Dale could have health problems because of the sag in his skin and the droop in his eyes.

“My friend is a vet nurse and said that she was so shocked at how many dogs with folded skin like this they have to put down a week,” a critic wrote. “She said owning a dog like this is just cruel.”

“A great example of why you shouldn’t support or buy dogs from breeders – especially breeds that always have the same multiple health issues,” another naysayer added.

“It hurts to look at the poor dog. He’s clearly in pain just existing,” a third person argued.

But not everyone was against Houska. A number of viewers came to Houska’s defense. “Bizarre how a picture of a cute lil pup has so many of y’all pressed and fighting 😂,” they said.

“God I was so happy when I opened this and saw it was Chelsea 🥺 that puppy will be properly loved forever,” another penned.

Most of Houska’s animals weren’t featured on “Teen Mom 2,” but Pete the pig was the exception to that rule.

In 2015, Houska recalled telling DeBoer she wanted a pig when they first started dating. DeBoer was unsure about the idea at first, but then he started to send Houska pictures of pigs.

“Now he wants one more than me,” Houska told her friend on “Teen Mom 2.”

“Instead of having another baby, I’m just getting a pig. Since he doesn’t live here yet, but he stays here, before he goes to work he’ll let [the pig] out and feed him… but it’s both of ours. We’re both paying for him.”

DeBoer and Houska tied the knot on October 1, 2016. In addition to 11-year-old Aubree, they have three children together: a 4-year-old son, Watson; a 3-year-old daughter, Layne and a 9-month-old baby girl, Walker June.

