PHOTOS: Inside Chelsea Houska’s Swanky Vineyard Trip in California

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska took a break from her native South Dakota to check out Sonoma wine country in California. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, as well as their friends, Laurie Evanson Karlson and Scott Karlson.

Houska didn’t provide much information by way of the caption — which she shared to Instagram on November 28 — she only used a wine glass emoji. But the former MTV star added some hints about the trip through her photos.

The first picture from the photo dump showed a bunch of long-steemed glasses, including champagne flutes and wine glasses. Most of the goblets had some red wine at the bottom, signaling the group was doing a tasting when the photo was taken.

According to the menu, the friends tried out B. Wise Vineyards. They did the “estate tasting flight,” which included white wines like chardonnay and red wines like pinot noir.

The group made some time to have fun too. In the second picture, DeBoer and Houska made silly faces while standing behind life-size stand-up display that had the heads cut out.

The third photo in the post included everyone from the trip: DeBoer, Houska, Evanson and Karlson. The group wore sunglasses for the picture, which included a California’s mountains in the background.

More photos from the trip included a solo picture of DeBoer, a selfie featuring Houska and Evanson, a picture of a wine cave and a couple of shots of DeBoer and Houska together.

Houska and Evanson Are Friends And Business Partners

Houska and Evanson work together on Laurie Belles, a South Dakota clothing boutique. Houska has two lines with the company, called the Chelsea DeBoer Collection and Lily and Lottie Collection.

Houska’s goal is to be fashion-forward and cozy.

“Thank you SO much for shopping my collection with Lily and Lottie! As a mom it’s important to me to be able to be stylish AND comfy,” says her bio on the Laurie Belles website. “With a little bit of an edge. I hope you guys love these pieces as much as I do!”

Fans Loved Houska’s Outfits

Fans often compliment Houska on her outfit and most fans on Instagram had flattering things to say about her ensemble during her trip to California.

Houska wore two different looks during the tip: a black silk dress with cowboy boots and a black sweater with black latex pants.

Some people loved her brown and black Fendi bag, while others appreciated her footwear.

“Love the black dress with the boots! Where is that from?” one person on Instagram asked.

“Love the Fendi,” another said.

“You guys are so beautiful 😍😍,” a third wrote.

Houska didn’t respond to fans’ questions about her outfit, but she sometimes includes details on her Instagram stories.